Art, music, antiques, wedding dresses, cottages, civil speech and more – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Upcoming events in the Loveland area include an antiques festival, fairytale music from the Loveland Opera Theater, a wedding dress gift, Tiny House Festival, a fundraiser at the Rialto Theater, a concert by bluegrass, NoCo Pride March, a civil speech lecture, a Hawaiian shirt art exhibit and more.

Antiquarian Festival

The Rocky Mountain Antique Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.

The show will bring together antique dealers from across the country with a variety of items such as vintage farmhouses and primitives, Americana, militaria, postcards, vintage toys and comics, estate and costume jewelry, retro dining tables, antique furniture in American oak, transfer pottery, glass, vintage holiday, silver, cut crystal and more.

Admission is $ 6.

For more details, visit bit.ly/3qVCx4Y.

Castle songs

The Loveland Opera Theater is finally returning to the stage for Songs from the Castle, a multi-genre fairytale concert, on Sunday, July 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Foote Lagoon Amphitheater, 500 E. Third St., Loveland.

The concert features Disney music, musical theater and opera, selections from Shrek’s The Little Mermaid, Into the Woods and Beauty and the Beast to Pauline Viardots’ opera Cinderella, which the company will produce in October.

Spectators can bring a picnic.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more details visit at lovelandopera.org.

Silver screen party

To celebrate Rialto’s historic roots and raise funds for a 21st century video wall, the Rialto Theater and Backstage Rialto will be hosting a 7 p.m. Silver Screen Soiree on Saturday July 17 at the Theater, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland.

The event will include a Tinseltown-inspired cocktail and light appetizers with Gary Schmidt at the piano bar, theater tours, a paddle lift and a silent auction, followed by a dance on the Rialto Theater stage. .

Participants are encouraged to dress to impress in their favorite Hollywood outfit, ready for the red carpet.

Tickets are $ 70 to $ 100, available at bit.ly/3hKZB2j.

Little house festival

The Peoples Tiny House Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday July 17 and 18 at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.

It explores all facets of the simple life, including cottages, converted vans, converted school buses, container homes and more, with vendors across the Front Range displaying their products and services.

Tickets are $ 5 to $ 10.

For more details, visit treventscomplex.com/events/detail/peoples-tiny-house-festival.

Bluegrass concert

Bluegrass band Farnum Family will be performing a live bluegrass concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Westside Feed, 5623 WUS 34, Loveland.

The youngest member of the group is 15 years old and the violinist is national champion. The band is from Branson, Mo.

Bring garden chairs to sit on. There will be vendors and crafts for the kids.

The event is free, but small change to support the group is encouraged.

For more details call 970-818-6366 or email [email protected]

Reception of works

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland, will host a reception from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 for the exhibition Out of Place, Out of Bounds and Interfacing With Missed Connections.

The exhibition highlights fiber and fiber techniques as a means of recalling, contextualizing and giving shape to ideas about belonging or not to a place.

Musicians in Action will offer live music from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $ 10 and free for members.

Space is limited, and RSVP required to bit.ly/3wpSEsQ.

Wedding dress competition

House of Neighborly Service, 1511 E. 11th St., Loveland, will be holding a wedding and bridesmaid dress competition on Friday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 500 new and lightly used dresses will be available through the generosity of the community and local retail stores.

No appointment is required. Everyone is welcome.

For more details, visit bit.ly/2UtgIh9.

Comedy evening

Comedy Night featuring Mo Alexander will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at Dratz Brewing Co., 965 E. 11th St.

With comedic influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney and Richard Pryor, Alexander combines intelligence and debauchery. He had his own comedy show at the Casino Royal in Las Vegas, appeared on Politically Correct with Bill Maher and Comedy Central, and worked with comedy greats Keenan Ivory Wayans and Kevin Hart.

Tickets cost $ 7 per person in advance or $ 9 at the door.

For more details, visit dratzbrewing.com/events.

Meet in the gardens

Date Night at The Gardens will take place at 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Spring Creek Gardens, 2145 Center Ave., Fort Collins.

Tickets for the Garden Friends fundraiser at Spring Creek include a gourmet buffet dinner, two free drinks, live music, and full access to the outdoor gardens.

Tickets cost $ 67.50 for members and $ 75 for non-members.

For more details, visit friendsgosc.org/date-nuit.

NoCo Pride March

NoCo SafeSpace will present the NoCo Pride March at 5:30 p.m. on Friday July 16 in Old Town Square.

The third annual event is open to everyone.

For more details, visit facebook.com/events/858340141387555.

Aloha shirt exhibition

Art of the Aloha Shirt: Keoni of Hawaii, 1938-1951 opens Friday, July 9 at the Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave., Fort Collins.

The exhibit, which explores the history, art and production of Hawaii’s sustainable fashion statement, runs through August 15.

It features 60 objects, an industry that has left an indelible mark on fashion in the United States and around the world.

Admission is $ 5 for adults, $ 4 for students and seniors, $ 1 for children.

For more details, visit moafc.org.

Body of work

The Lincoln Center Gallery, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, will open a new exhibition, Bodies of Work: Textile and Wearable Art, on July 17.

The show will run until September 4.

The gallery exhibits are only open when a performance is taking place at the theater.

For more details, visit lctix.com.

Civil speech

The Larimer County League of Voters will hold a Civil Speech conference on Monday, July 12 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., online via Zoom.

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, a certified instructor at the National Institute of Civil Discourse, will talk about her work in this area and discuss ways to improve our interactions with people of different perspectives.

Spanish translation and English subtitles will be available.

Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2VwuPD7.

Outdoor sale

The outdoor sale will be hosted by the Global Village Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday July 16 and 17 at 1816 Seminole Drive, Fort Collins.

The sale will feature a variety of gifts, treasures and keepsakes. All profits will be donated to the museum.

For more details, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.

Taste of Windsor

The Taste of Windsor takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. Fifth St., Windsor.

The event is part of the Windsor Summer Concert Series and is free and open to the public.

It features restaurants, food trucks, caterers and local businesses in northern Colorado.

The Stolen Winnebagos will provide music.

For more details, visit bit.ly/3qGenBR.

Dedication to the playground

Windsors City Council, in cooperation with Jimmy and Melissa Zerby, invites the community to attend a public dedication in honor of Brycen Zerby, the 8-year-old who died in an accident while participating at the 2018 Harvest Festival parade.

The official opening is scheduled for Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m. at the main park, 300 Locust Street, in the playground on the north side.

The Zerby family asked for the support of the community and their participation in the event.

An inscription on the plaque that honors the dedicated play area reads, Best day ever, ice cream and going to the park! To honor this sentiment, the City of Windsor will have a supply of ice cream sandwiches for children attending the ceremony. Brycens idea of ​​a perfect day was ice cream and the park.

The dedication was originally scheduled to take place on March 21, 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

For more information on Windsors Parks, visit loisirsliveshere.com/parcs.

Old-fashioned farm fair

The Greeley Old Time Farm Show will feature antique tractors, implements and engines from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 16-18, at Greeley RV Park and Campground, 810 E. 28th St., Greeley .

The Longs Peak Tractor Club and the Centennial Antique Tractor and Engine Club will present many of their rare collections to the public.

Everyone is welcome to bring their own agriculture-related collections free of charge.

The event is open to the public with free admission and parking.

Saturday activities include a sanctioned garden tractor pull, vintage tractor demonstrations, mule cultivation, wheat harvest, straw baling, antique sawmill, blacksmithing, power parade and rides .

The mule club will only work the fields on Saturdays, plowing the field and harvesting wheat the old-fashioned way (before the invention of tractors.)

The stationary engine club collection will be on display along with a range of Hit and Miss engines.

The Colorado Tractor Pull Association is sponsoring a sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull with cash prizes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Registration before 9 a.m. See regulations on www.cgtpa.com.

For more details, visit greeleyoldtimefarmshow.com.