Chico Marketplace Adds Discount Clothing Retailer as Burlington Hosts Grand Opening – Chico Enterprise-Record
CHICO The Chico Marketplace added a new discount clothing retailer on Friday as Burlington first opened to customers on Friday. The store will occupy the location of the former Forever 21 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, remaining open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Burlington, formerly known as the Burlington Coat Factory until the company’s rebranding in 2008, offers a variety of discounted clothing for men, women, children and babies, as well as discounted items and essential items for the home.
Chico Marketplace senior general manager Natasha Shelton said the mall and Burlington have been working together for almost a year and Burlington has a wide selection of discounted men’s clothing, which Shelton says is a great void in Chico.
Shelton was also excited about the jobs Burlington brought to Chico. Burlington store manager Jason Schmidt said 78 employees were hired to open the store and the company looked for residents of Butte County when hiring.
Shelton said that between Burlington, HomeGoods and Petco, more than 300 jobs have been created at the mall. She also mentioned that Chico Marketplace is working on a store to fill the gap in the old Sears building and that an announcement would be coming in the near future.
Schmidt, who joined Burlington in May after moving to Chico in 2017 to lead other retailers, said many Burlington stores are located in densely populated areas, so Chico’s opening is sort of. an expansion. The next closest Burlington stores are in Roseville, Citrus Heights and there are three in Sacramento. However, Schmidt believes that with many Chico State students coming from Southern California, where Burlington has a large number of locations, students will be excited to see a familiar store.
“I think for Chico it’s exciting, especially in the midst of a pandemic, to be able to redevelop this center,” Shelton said. “For Chico Marketplace, it’s wonderful because it creates relevance in the community. We really needed to redevelop and create that energy with retail… I think for us, that’s the most exciting about this whole line here. It’s a price that suits everyone, so no matter where you are financially, you can find something in these stores.
Donation to school
As part of the inauguration Friday, Burlington donated $ 5,000 to Little Chico Creek Elementary School as part of the Adopt a class program.
Shelton said she knew Burlington had plans to donate to the Chico community, but the company was silent on where it would make the donation until the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.
“It’s another way for these companies to give back to the community not only with the jobs they’ve added, but also with their awareness of the local community,” Shelton said. “I think some big companies have a bad reputation and I think this is a really good example of how you can’t really ignore a business, that they actually provide a lot of local awareness and support.”
Little Chico Creek Elementary School principal Kristen Schrock said she was notified of the donation the first week of June, a week before the end of the school year. She was incredulous at first because of the large sum of money. Schrock, along with several teachers, was at the dedication ceremony and dedication on Friday to receive the check.
Schrock said the money will be split evenly among teachers and will be used to help replenish material that has been sent home with students during distance learning. Schrock also said she hopes the money will give teachers some flexibility for special projects and events when students can resume in-person learning full-time.
“Obviously we just had such a traumatic year with the pandemic and the teachers worked so hard to make things work for the students, so a lot of our material ended up going to the students just to make it work. online learning, ”said Schrock. “It can go a long way to put them back together, but we also really want to do some special things for the students as they return full time.”
