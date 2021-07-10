5 male style tips I would like to know as a student

Dressing well is a skill. Unfortunately, you will not be taught this skill in school. You are in luck if your loved ones teach you the style from childhood. The point is, there is a stereotype that boys don’t need to spend a lot of time to look good. This error leads to the fact that many students do not know how to dress properly. That’s why today we’ll take a look at five male style tips to know as a student.

Take your measurements

A good start is to take your measurements. There is nothing worse than choosing the wrong size clothes, especially in the age of online shopping. Not only will you feel uncomfortable in such a costume, but you will also look terrible. Wearing the wrong size will make you look sloppy. One critical measurement error can make you look wider or shorter than you actually are. Remember, the key to good style is the right fit.

So go to the tailor or find guides on how to measure yourself. If you are still young and your body is still growing, update these measurements regularly. Memorize or rather write down these data to always have them in your pocket. It will come in handy every time you go shopping.

Take care of your clothes

Tidy and neat clothes are the key to success. This evidence does not, however, prevent young people from dressing in dirty or torn clothes. But the first thing that catches the eye when you meet someone new is the poor quality of the clothes. It can involve negligence and a lack of responsibility, which automatically makes people unwilling to do business with you.

This is why it is so important to develop the habit of taking care of your clothes from the start.

First of all, you need to learn how to do your laundry. Dirty or smelly clothes kill any style. We are fortunate to live in the 21st century where we don’t need to hand wash our wardrobes (with a few exceptions). The best thing to do is to create a wash program that will help you save time and energy on regular laundry.

Yes, it might take a while, but you have to do it. You have to clear your schedule for this kind of routine. For example, you can find online essay writing assistance and ask them to do some of your homework for you. Anyway, your clothes must be properly dried and ironed. Sometimes steam can be an alternative to ironing. However, clothes should not be wrinkled in your closet. If you learn how to properly fold and store clothes, it will be much easier for you to come up with stylish new combinations.

Find inspiration for your style

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to dress well. All you need is to set yourself an example to follow in dress style. Such a muse should look elegant, be similar in age and proportions to you. It’s best if it’s someone you feel a connection with.

Hollywood stars are a good example. They continue to look stylish even when not in use. In this, they are often assisted by their personal stylists. But you don’t have to use celebrities as examples if you want to. You can follow other stylish people on Instagram. Don’t dress in trendy exotic clothes from fashion designers from the start.

Start experimenting with classic options rather than trendy fashion items. Surrounding yourself with stylish people will create an atmosphere that will help you dress properly.

Spend more money on less clothes

You don’t need to have a huge wardrobe to be fashionable. The key to success is the ability to combine clothes and create unique looks from a small number of pieces. The main thing is to have high quality basic clothes.

Keep in mind that price doesn’t always mean status. You can almost always find a alternative to a well-known brand it is better than the original. And the high price is not always equal to high quality fabric

When approaching the subject of brands, you should be careful that the presence of a fancy logo on the clothes does not make them more attractive. On the contrary, such inscriptions can often look ridiculous and break the whole style. So don’t go after flashy logos or silly graffiti on T-shirts. Focus on casual clothes in solid colors. This way, you can create more winning looks for less money.

Dress for the occasion

People often change their behavior depending on the environment and What kind of person they are around. Even the way of speaking is different when you go out with friends and when you celebrate your grandmother’s birthday in the family circle. This is the very approach you need to adhere to when dressing. Clothing should match the decor. By adapting to the surroundings, you can always stay stylish.

When dressing in the morning or getting ready for an event, try to dress not only comfortably and stylishly, but also in a way that your image matches what you’re going to be doing and with whom. The worst style is the wrong one.