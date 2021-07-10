Fashion
Duct tape ball gown causes a stir, curfew debate for cats and COVID-19 crash: the five best stories in Ottawa this week
OTTAWA – A beautiful dress made of a material you would least expect, crushing COVID-19 in Ottawa and a huge rage in Kingston.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the five most popular articles on our website this week.
A 15-year-old girl from Ottawa is a finalist in a competition to win a $ 10,000 scholarship with her elaborate dress made entirely from duct tape.
Erika Avellaneda placed in the top five in the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Competition, hosted by Duck Brand Duct Tape.
The dress is made up of about $ 100 of duct tape, 17 rolls, and weighs about six pounds. The assembly took about 143 hours.
A 20-year-old Ottawa man, whose family left Burundi to find peace just a few years ago, was killed this week in a nighttime shooting at a school basketball court .
Tyson Ndongozi was only 20 when he died on Sunday from gunshot wounds.
The community gathered on Tuesday to hold a vigil for the 20-year-old, who has been described as a “gentle giant”.
Police have not announced any arrests or charges in Ndongozi’s murder and continue to search for suspects.
Online fundraiser was created to help cover funeral costs.
The president and CEO of the Ottawa Humane Society wants to see a 24-hour “cat curfew” in the city.
A municipality in Melbourne, Australia, is launching new rules in October that would require cat owners to keep their cats on their property at all times or face fines.
Bruce Roney says a similar rule in Ottawa would not only protect cats that face a number of dangers outdoors, such as disease, pests, predators and cars, but would also protect other small birds. and animals that are regularly killed by pet cats.
All rules restricting pets should be adopted by city council. Roney said an attempt was made over a decade ago, but failed. He expects, once the pandemic is no longer the main concern of the town hall, that another attempt to restrict the movements of the cats can be brought before the council.
Recent statistics have shown that the number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is far lower than it has been throughout the pandemic and even after previous waves.
With less than 40 active cases on Friday, the level of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest since March 2020, when the pandemic began. Typically, after a spike in cases, the number of active cases drops back but finds a slightly higher ‘bottom’ than last time, suggesting there is more COVID-19 in the community that is not going to go away .
This latest wave, however, differs due to the widespread availability of vaccines. There is a strong correlation between the use of vaccination and the steadily declining number of cases.
Kingston Police dispersed a large party in the city’s university district over the Canada Day weekend, responding to around 300 people gathered on Aberdeen Street last Saturday and Sunday.
The rally was well outside Ontario’s rally limits under Stage 2 of the government’s plan to reopen.
Three people, all Queen’s University students, are charged with organizing the shindig and could face fines ranging from $ 10,000 to $ 100,000 if found guilty. The university says students could also face discipline under the student code of conduct.
Sources
2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/a-duct-tape-prom-dress-makes-a-splash-the-debate-about-a-cat-curfew-and-crushing-covid-19-top-five-stories-in-ottawa-this-week-1.5504318
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]