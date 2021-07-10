Duct tape ball gown causes a stir, curfew debate for cats and COVID-19 crash: the five best stories in Ottawa this week

OTTAWA – A beautiful dress made of a material you would least expect, crushing COVID-19 in Ottawa and a huge rage in Kingston.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the five most popular articles on our website this week.

A 15-year-old girl from Ottawa is a finalist in a competition to win a $ 10,000 scholarship with her elaborate dress made entirely from duct tape.

Erika Avellaneda placed in the top five in the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Competition, hosted by Duck Brand Duct Tape.

The dress is made up of about $ 100 of duct tape, 17 rolls, and weighs about six pounds. The assembly took about 143 hours.

A 20-year-old Ottawa man, whose family left Burundi to find peace just a few years ago, was killed this week in a nighttime shooting at a school basketball court .

Tyson Ndongozi was only 20 when he died on Sunday from gunshot wounds.

The community gathered on Tuesday to hold a vigil for the 20-year-old, who has been described as a “gentle giant”.

Police have not announced any arrests or charges in Ndongozi’s murder and continue to search for suspects.

Online fundraiser was created to help cover funeral costs.

The president and CEO of the Ottawa Humane Society wants to see a 24-hour “cat curfew” in the city.

A municipality in Melbourne, Australia, is launching new rules in October that would require cat owners to keep their cats on their property at all times or face fines.

Bruce Roney says a similar rule in Ottawa would not only protect cats that face a number of dangers outdoors, such as disease, pests, predators and cars, but would also protect other small birds. and animals that are regularly killed by pet cats.

All rules restricting pets should be adopted by city council. Roney said an attempt was made over a decade ago, but failed. He expects, once the pandemic is no longer the main concern of the town hall, that another attempt to restrict the movements of the cats can be brought before the council.

Recent statistics have shown that the number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is far lower than it has been throughout the pandemic and even after previous waves.

With less than 40 active cases on Friday, the level of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest since March 2020, when the pandemic began. Typically, after a spike in cases, the number of active cases drops back but finds a slightly higher ‘bottom’ than last time, suggesting there is more COVID-19 in the community that is not going to go away .

This latest wave, however, differs due to the widespread availability of vaccines. There is a strong correlation between the use of vaccination and the steadily declining number of cases.

Kingston Police dispersed a large party in the city’s university district over the Canada Day weekend, responding to around 300 people gathered on Aberdeen Street last Saturday and Sunday.

The rally was well outside Ontario’s rally limits under Stage 2 of the government’s plan to reopen.

Three people, all Queen’s University students, are charged with organizing the shindig and could face fines ranging from $ 10,000 to $ 100,000 if found guilty. The university says students could also face discipline under the student code of conduct.