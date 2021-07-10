Kate Middleton wears green dress with Prince William at Wimbledon women’s final in 2021

After isolating himself this week due to exposure to COVID-19, Kate Middleton returned to public life this afternoon, attending the Wimbledon ladies’ singles final with her husband, Prince William. The two wore cool, summery colors for the event, Kate in a lime green knee-length swing dress and William in a light blue suit and navy tie. The two were pictured performing in the stands, and they were expressive at times.

Kate paired her green dress with white heels and wore her hair down, with soft curls at the end. It was a stunning spectator look, especially with the pleats in the skirt of the dress:

Kate has already attended the women’s singles final matches with Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton. Kate and Meghan’s engagement at Wimbledon was one of their only spouses during the Duchess of Sussex’s time as a senior member of the Royal Family.

When they last appeared at the games together in 2019, a source told ELLE.com that the Duchesses wanted to publicly signal that tabloid rumors that they were actively quarreling were irrelevant.

Kate and Meghan had always planned to attend the final together. Not only is it something they enjoy, but it’s also a chance to remind people that the tabloids stories about their relationship have been out about, ”the source said.

Meghan spoke a little more about her relationship with Kate and how the British tabloids distorted her during her interview with Oprah in March. She opened up about a fake tabloid story that circulated claiming she made Kate cry before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

“No. [I didn’t make Kate cry]”Meghan said.” No, no, the opposite has happened. And I’m not saying that to denigrate anybody, because it’s been a very difficult week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she recognized it, and she apologized, and she got me. brought flowers and a note to apologize and she did what I would do if I knew I had hurt someone.

“What was shocking was what, six, seven months after our marriage, the reverse would be in the world [the story suggesting Meghan made Kate cry]. I never wanted it to come out of her even if it had happened. I protected him from never being in the world. A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something that involved – yes the issue was correct about the bridesmaid dresses, and it made me cry and it really hurt me, and I thought in the context of everything that was going on. in the days leading up to the wedding it didn’t make sense not to just do what everyone else was doing i.e. try to support me, find out what was going on with my dad and and so on.

“There wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair for her to go into the details because she apologized and I told her. forgiven, ”Meghan continued. “What was difficult to overcome was being blamed for something that not only did not do, but happened to me and to the people in my marriage who went to. my communications team, saying: I know it didn’t happen. I don’t need to tell them what really happened, but I can at least say publicly, “She didn’t make him cry. Everyone in the institution knew this was not true. I do not share this article on Kate to denigrate her. I think it’s really important that people understand the truth, but I also think a lot of it has been fueled by the media. Listen, I hope she‘I wanted this to be corrected. And maybe in the same way the Palace wouldn’t let anyone else deny it, they wouldn’t let her, because she’s a good person, and I think a lot of what I have seen unfolding was this idea of ​​polarity where if you love me you don’t have to hate it, and if you love it you don’t‘no need to hate me.

