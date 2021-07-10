OzHarvests Ronni Kahn on his favorite fashion design and style influences





What is your favorite scent?

Lolita Lempicka. The scent is quite floral but subtle and the bottle is just exquisite, like a work of art. Style icon: Ronni admires actress Diane Keatons’ irreverent fashion sense. Credit:Getty Images Do you have a favorite designer?

I love Akira Isogawas clothes, the wonderful fabrics. The designs are unusual, asymmetrical and very feminine. I have beautiful pieces and they last. Do you remember a favorite outfit you wore when you were a kid?

My parents didn’t have a lot of money and my mom only bought essentials for us, but if my dad took us shopping he was a sucker. When I was eight or nine, he bought me a pale green chiffon dress, it had a Peter Pan collar and little embroidery. I liked it. And your worst fashion mistake?

My biggest mistakes are when I travel. You think I must have this blouse adorned with shiny pink and white crystals, it works great if you live in Positano! I remember buying a pair of insanely pointy boots in Italy, like winkles, brought them home and thought, what was I thinking? What was your first fashion moment?

When I was 17, I lived in Israel. I had very little pocket money and it was very hot in the summer. I walked past some blue and white checkered shorts and had to have them. I wore it with sneakers and thought I was very chic. Is there something you would never wear?

Clothing in polyester and synthetic fabrics. Is there a current fashion trend that you like?

I couldn’t tell what’s in fashion now. If I feel like wearing big, wide pants, Indian harem pants, or skinny jeans, I will. What’s at the top of your wishlist?

RMWilliams boots. What shoes do you wear most often?

Flat ankle boots, thick heels or cowboy boots. Loading What are you wearing in bed?

Qantas business class pajamas. Who is your favorite fashion icon?

Diane Keaton: She’s irreverent, she always has a hat, she wears everything from big square clothes to tight clothes. What’s your favorite laid back casual Sunday look?

Linen overalls. And I always feel like my necklaces could be alone in the closet, so I wear a lot, I just stack them. Donate to the OzHarvests Winter Appeal to feed families in need ($ 1 = 2 meals); ozharvest.org. This article appears in Sunday life magazine within the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale July 11.

