Kate Middleton’s post-quarantine look is so gorgeous

It was undoubtedly a happy day for the Duchess of Cambridge Saturday, as she ended her isolation at Kensington Palace and celebrated by traveling to Wimbledon! GALLERY: The best photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the Wimbledon final Kate joined Prince william to watch the women’s singles final on center court, gorgeous in a fit and flare green dress. MORE: Whenever Kate Middleton Is Stunned By Her Iconic Wimbledon Outfits The Duchess accessorized her look with a blue floral face mask – proving that blue and green absolutely must be seen! Kate shone green in the final She also wore a pair of sunglasses to make sure she could fully see the action as the roof was removed for the game. The royal couple are undoubtedly excited about an exciting sporting weekend, with the Wimbledon final this weekend as well as the England Euro final on Sunday night. The Duchess brought sunglasses to the match MORE: Where To Watch Wimbledon 2021 In London: 8 Best Places To Enjoy Tennis They follow a number of royals who appeared at Wimbledon this week, including Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Countess of Wessex Thursday, and Mike and Zara Tindall on Wednesday. Kate has attended Wimbledon throughout her royal career and still impresses with her stylish outfits – although of course she missed the 2020 tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. HAVE THE LOOK: Green V-neck dress, £ 39.20, Earth BUY NOW Green ruffled midi dress, £ 22.99, New look BUY NOW Green midi dress, £ 250, LKBennett BUY NOW AFTER: Go back to when Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa spent a girls’ day at Wimbledon The Duchess’s fashion moments at Wimbledon are always memorable. Fan favorites include her bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress for the 2019 men’s final – paired with budget-priced Aldo heels – and her bold yellow Dolce and Gabbana number for the 2018 championships. Porter Emilia Wickstead at the 2019 tournament Of course, Kate has already been to Wimbledon once this year, gorgeous polka dot Alessandra Rich. She paired her polka dot skirt with white Jimmy Choo heels, a simple tee, her Smythe blazer and her new Mulberry ‘Amberley’ bag. We can’t wait to see what she’ll wear next! The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

