The fastest Ferrari men’s clothing style in the spring 2022 collections

Ferrari’s first fashion show unveiled on Sunday June 13, 2021 in Maranello

ARMANDO GRILLO



PUBLICITY

< position="topx" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/>

This year, Menswear Fashion Week in Italy looks like a new start. The goal of developing a fashion methodology for what the industry calls technically advanced during a time that came and went.

Fashion is no longer evolutionary but rather revolutionary. The menswear industry keeps learning. But also, beyond creativity, consumers are increasingly aware of the political side. There are many factors in the life of design and production that combine to become a brand culture. These days, sustainability is at the forefront of conversations when it comes to production strategies. But at the same time, it’s important to be confident.

David Trulik in Look 31

Filippo Fior / IMAXTREE.COM



It seems to me that luxury menswear is going down this path, opening up more to the public and letting them know how the brand’s overall DNA works. That being said, last month marked the fourth season of Digital Fashion Week in Milan. Over the years, Milan Fashion Week has forged a creative hub of fashion, music and media that has evolved into a cultural magnet attracting people from all over the planet. However, this season, with just three shows on the Etro, Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani fashion calendar – it certainly hadn’t captured the energy and excitement of years gone by. The weather is changing. Things are moving forward.

For me, the real excitement was attending the Ferrari parade in Modena, Italy. A world-famous luxury automobile company based on the values ​​of innovation, performance and craftsmanship, the fashion collection sparked the feeling of speed and power. For me, clothing and accessories for men, women and children forcefully displayed a narrative of modern Italian craftsmanship at its best.

Mariacarla Boscono inaugurates the Ferrari parade

Filippo Fior / IMAXTREE.COM



Showcasing multifunctional and durable fabrics, bold primary colors and an innovative and assertive shape, all the time ignoring the gender barriers adapted to today’s younger generations. In my opinion, the Ferrari fashion collection was the essential remedy for a lifestyle that includes fashion. While viewing the collection at company headquarters, there was a sense of unbridled optimism fueled (pun intended) by the racy designs of the Creative Director. Rocco Iannone.

PUBLICITY

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/>

There is such a legacy and mystique surrounding the Ferrari name. It conveys a sexy feeling of ultimate luxury. Focusing on the creation of new non-automotive products, Nicola Boari, Ferrari brand diversification director, seems to take the pulse when it comes to being attentive to social and cultural developments. The collection development strategy apparently merges man and machine within a single brand culture.

Model wearing a masculine look at the Ferrari fashion show

Filippo Fior / IMAXTREE.COM



Over the past decade, the luxury fashion business system has changed due to the global constraints that fashion has undergone and cultivated to focus on new customer experiences.

At the helm of the brand diversification division, Iannone is responsible for the design of the fashion and accessories collections as well as for the coordination of the brand’s non-automotive activities. Designing a fashion collection for Ferrari is a new take in the fashion realm and Iannones’ sensibility allows her vision to easily connect with the nature of a new global culture aligned with progressive thinking.

PUBLICITY

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/>

Model wearing a masculine look at the Ferrari fashion show

Filippo Fior / IMAXTREE.COM



Employing the perfect balance of Ferrari nostalgia and cutting-edge power styling that was indicative of a spirited, high-octane collection. Models and celebrities paraded like a luxury racing car that comes to life. Out of the ordinary color and fabric combinations are a key point in its synthesis of creativity demonstrated on the track in a chic yet powerful style expression.

Rocco Iannone, Creative Director of Ferrari

Filippo Fior / IMAXTREE.COM



PUBLICITY

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4" data-double-progressive=""/>

In an era when virtual catwalks have become the new normal and fashion houses have moved away from lavish events, Ferrari has taken the reins of fashion with a call to arms and ushered in new possibilities for thoughtful tailoring and fabrics. innovative with racy outfits and androgynous silhouettes.

Although it is expected that the fashion week will intensify in September 2021, for now Ferrari is the first to the finish line!