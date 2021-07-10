Why progressive women want to date conservative men

My friend Mark, 36, is a trap by many New York City standards. He’s handsome, highly educated, and a talented photographer. He is also progressive and participates in protests and gives to left-wing causes. And Mark is looking for love. He wants to get married and have children.

In a liberal city like New York, swimming with single women who wish they weren’t, one would assume that Mark would have no problem finding a mate. And although he is dating and recently had a few short-lived relationships, Mark remains single. He’s trying to figure out why.

I’m really open-minded and cool about gender stuff on dates, but I always feel like I’m walking on eggshells, Mark told me. If I pay for dinner, that means I don’t enjoy my date like my equal, so I’m super laid back about it all. If she wants to pay it or share it or whatever, that’s fine with me.

I told Mark that despite his best intentions, his egalitarian dating style might be the issue holding him back. While some women balk at any allusion to traditional men’s behavior, others lament the loss of chivalry. I am one of them. I find it appealing when a man plans our first dates and knowingly walks along the sidewalk when we were together. This signals that he wants to protect me from traffic or splashing puddles.

When I was a kid my mom told me to always walk the sidewalk, but I assumed my generation of women would think it’s too old-fashioned, Mark told me. Now I am really confused.

The dating scene in New York City is full of progressive women, and many of them want men who will cash the check. Christophe Sadowski

The female desire to feel protected and cared for is ingrained in our DNA, explains evolutionary psychologist Geoffrey Miller, professor at the University of New Mexico and author of several books including The Mating Spirit.

It’s a mismatch between what progressive women say they want and what they actually respond to, Miller told me. Women’s instinctive mate preferences have evolved over hundreds of thousands of years for men who are competent, strong, good providers, good protectors and satisfied with a sexual division of labor, he added. Women want determined, compassionate and caring men.

A 2018 study from Iowa State University supports this, noting that progressive women prefer men who demonstrate more traditional dating behaviors. Women have found these men more attractive because they signal a willingness to invest by being protective, engaged, and providing resources.

Gwen Stefani, presumably, has no doubts about these conclusions. On July 3, the pop star, who grew up in the blue state of California, married Country & Western star Blake Shelton, a native of the red state of Oklahoma, pro-gun and famous. gentleman. Shelton even asked Stefanis’ father for his blessing before proposing in the Catholic wedding chapel he built for his bride.

Psychologist Geoffrey Miller LinkedIn

When asked what she liked about her fiancé, Stefani exclaimed: He is full of love and generosity… So you feel safe: you can lean on him and trust him.

My friend Roc, 44, illustrates this same type of old school man. His girlfriend, 36, is a typical New York progressive feminist, he said. Before me, she dated liberal artists and creatives. I work in American companies and I am much more conservative and methodical. I pay stuff, I open the doors, and she likes me walking on her right side because she has a mild case of scoliosis, he added. The couple have been together for five years.

Kari, 45, is a fundraiser who dated a man in 2018 with similar values ​​and beliefs on the left. But soon after, his egalitarian attitude in dating and lack of initiative in scheduling dates led to a breakup. At work, I am the boss. I have to run the show, be the cheerleader, have tough conversations, she told me. I make decisions all day long. At the end of the day I want my guy to say baby, I got it.

Karis’ next boyfriend was a conservative who works in finance. Without fail, he would pick the location, set the time, then ask if his plan was working for me, she said. It was great knowing that he took care of everything.

I like a man who opens the door for me and picks up the check. It makes me feel secure, like I can count on him for other things, Kari said, adding: I’m grateful when a man comes forward and acts like a man; it makes me feel more feminine.

While Kari and her boyfriend have gone their separate ways (for reasons other than political), she remains a feminist who will only date conservative men, although she draws the line with far-right conspiracy theorists. While she met her most recent ex on a plane, she now uses dating apps to find her next love, and said she was more likely to scan directly the profiles of men who say they prefer dating behaviors. more traditional encounters. It’s a good indicator that there is a shared mindset, Kari said.

Blake Shelton asked Stefani’s father for her hand in marriage before making his proposal. Instagram @gwenstefani

Karis’ preference for conservative men comes as no surprise to Professor Miller. This is a proven set of behaviors, strategies and cultural norms that have lasted for centuries as they help find and keep good partners, he said. And everyone knows it. The women in their hearts know it. And men don’t take them at their word.

Now my friend Mark plans to stop making the same mistakes. He told me he was going to start dating as a conservative and hopefully find his ideal progressive wife soon.

Mélanie Notkin is the author of Otherness: modern women in search of a new kind of happiness.