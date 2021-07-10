Hailey Bieber flaunts stunning figure under revealing black dress





Hailey Bieber posted a sultry Instagram share where she revealed her outfit for a night out and more. The model took the little black dress a step further, showing off serious skin in a racy cutout act that left almost nothing to the imagination, no underwear and tantalizing viewers with her enviable body. Check out the photos below. Her hot look for the night The first photo was a collage of two photos, and it captured Hailey in profile, giving her audience a glimpse of the outfit’s most dazzling feature: a large cutout that completely exposed the socialite’s side. The risky design made an incredible amount of skin shine, no doubt showing that Hailey was not wearing anything under the tight fitting piece. The dress was held in place by thin straps crossed at her back, passing over her waist and lower body. Tiny D-rings held the ropes in place and together they further emphasized the vast expanse of skin left exposed. The outfit also featured long sleeves and full front coverage. The lower part of the garment was quite short, with the hem reaching to the top of her thighs, emphasizing her toned thighs. She is hot and she knows it Justin Bieber’s wife showed off her crazy figure by posing seductively on camera. She posed on her side while holding onto the handrail to display her impossibly petite height and sculpted back, while staring at the lens with an intense, alluring gaze. A sexy side slit bared her hip, teasing a glimpse of her perky ass. The next photo showed a closer look at Hailey’s dress and body. Related to what you read: A swipe to the right also featured two snaps, both showing Hailey with her arms raised above her head while holding her locks in place as she looked directly at the camera, displaying a serious expression. The photograph used a flash to take the pictures, and Hailey’s skin was glowing. Sleek like never before The 24-year-old media personality accessorized a pair of hoops and a gold necklace that complemented the ultra-revealing outfit perfectly. She let her blonde hair down and styled it into sleek, straight locks. Hailey rocked minimal makeup, choosing to show off more of her blemish-free skin. Hailey simply dropped a black heart emoji in the caption of the post. Just in case some of her fans missed the new upload, she also shared the post in her Instagram Stories. Over 1.3 million fans liked the post The latest share received over 1.3 million likes within 24 hours of uploading. The images also received around 60 comments in the same time frame – a small amount because Hailey changed the post’s settings, limiting only a few who could comment. His supporters online, including some celebrities, have dropped worship ratings. Most of them praised her murderous body and gushed over her beauty. “Gorgeous,” actress Vanessa Hudgens commented. “So beautiful,” wrote fellow model Gigi Hadid. “OK Miss. Break the internet on a Thursday,” added the third commentator.

