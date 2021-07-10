Fashion
Anthony Watson activates style to help Lions take down sharks from 14 players | Rugby federation
Those days remain uncertain for the British and Irish Lions, despite a second heavy sandbag from the Sharks in four days. The scary first test against the Springboks is now less than a fortnight away and scoring 11 tries against 14-man opponents for much of the second half isn’t much of a barometer for what lies ahead.
There are also a few insignificant injury issues to complicate Warren Gatlands ‘plans, with Harlequins’ sharp call Marcus Smith as Finn Russell cover suggesting the Scotsman may not be fully in shape for the Test series start. . With Maro Itoje retiring from this game with a gastric bug and other tour members still isolated from Covid-19, it was perhaps not surprising that the Lions sometimes lacked precision and authority, especially in first half. As Lions skipper Jamie George later admitted: There were still a few of us in our hotel rooms after the isolation period.
It was a decent day, in all fairness, for Anthony Watson and Duhan Van der Merwe who both looked incredibly sharp on the wings as the Lions completed an overall victory margin of 181-52 over now familiar opponents. Even the mayor of Amity didn’t see so many sharks come and go so quickly, but it was an uplifting sequel. For almost the first time on tour, the Lions were asked physical questions and ended up conceding five tries.
What Gatland ideally wanted to see was for his attackers to take firm control over regulated scrums and trained mauls. Instead, the visitors found themselves drawn into a very different kind of competition, which saw eight tries in the first half alone, four of which were in the debits column.
Perhaps the disruptions of the past few days and the unbalanced nature of the opening game have distracted the Lions slightly, but the Sharks eagerly grappled with some unexpected mistakes, starting with Elliot Daly dropping the ball. by the way to spit out a revenue opportunity that the lively Anthony Volmink happily accepted.
The second try was the product of a neat chip from outside half Lionel Cronj to an unmarked Thaakir Abrahams, but the third was another giveaway, with Jaden Hendrikse picking up a lightly curled pass from Davies to Biggar and outgrowing back cover.
The Lions generally looked much better with the ball in hand in the wider channels, where Van der Merwe in particular made his presence felt. The Worcester-linked winger generously created the first try of games for Scottish teammate Chris Harris with a powerful flurry and scored his teams’ third goal thanks to the good preparation work of Biggar and Liam Williams.
In between, George buried himself for a close-range maul score, but there was absolutely no sense that his team was dictating events at will.
Sure enough, it was the Sharks who came forward thanks to another Lions fumble, this time from Van der Merwe from a capricious pass from Biggar, which Abrahams brilliantly recovered and fed Volmink for his second. trial.
There was still one Lions attempt left before half-time, with Tadhg Beirne exploiting a gaping defensive hole to dive in, but the score of 26-26 at halftime was a reasonable reflection of the competition. The Sharks held 65% of the territory and the Lions clearly needed to get back to basics as a matter of urgency.
Perhaps they would have found their second wind anyway, but it was their opponents’ turn to make a costly error in judgment. Williams had already been given a high collar by Dylan Richardson when Hendrikse rushed to help the tackle and dropped a devious elbow on the Welsh full-back on the ground.
Having been alerted to this gross act of foul play, English referee Wayne Barnes saw no reason not to draw his red card and from that point on there was only one winner despite a try from the persevering Werner Kok after Conor Murrays tried to box. the kick had been loaded.
With the Sharks’ defense merging, George and Beirne both used doubles and Daly and Watson both showed their class to be on the scoresheet as well. Watson, again set up by Biggars inside the ball, also showed good rhythm to set up Tom Curry, then struck again for his team’s 11th try.
This winter the Sharks will have to go and win matches in Europe in the new United Rugby Championship. Based on this week’s evidence, they’ll need to do a good job defensively in the meantime.
