Fashionista Masoom Minawala walks the Cannes red carpet in a custom Manish Malhotra | Fashion trends

Indian fashion blogger Masoom Minawala Mehta has taken the internet by storm after walking the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a stunning white chiffon stitched saree by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The Instagram-based fashion blogger rocked the red carpet and stood out in her glittering sequined Manish Malhotra saree with cap sleeves that followed her to either side. Masoom completed her dazzling look with a pair of studs and ear cuffs from Boucheron while opting for minimal nude makeup.
In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old said on Thursday that she had never even “dared to dream” of walking the red carpet, but she had always dreamed of representing India on a global scale. “For me it is a celebration of my hard work, perseverance and at some level knowing that I take one step closer to my mission of bringing Indian fashion to the world so that I have the honor of being at the biggest film event in the world, carrying India, being India, celebrating India, ”Mehta said.
And that’s why the fashion influencer, who has more than a million followers on Instagram, chose designer Manish Malhotra as her go-to artist for her red carpet outfit for the Cannes Film Festival. Talking to timesofIndia.com, Mehta revealed that Malhotra was the only design she could think of for the red carpet sartorial dream.
“When you represent India on the red carpet, you have to wear India, so my outfit naturally had to be the work of Manish Malhotra. I wore a custom sewn saree in pearl white chiffon with silver sequin embroidery. for this day. It was paired beautifully with a matching textured blouse with accents of silver Swarovski sequins and exaggerated draping over the shoulders. The only designer I could think of for this sartorial dream on the Cannes red carpet was him – Manish Malhotra She said.
