Guest column: Dress up or dress up, that is the question

It wasn’t too long ago that there had been a huge uproar over the ripped jeans controversy. While it is certainly not immoral to wear ripped jeans, Friday Dressing has unfortunately permeated official venues and universities as we forget basic dressing etiquette.

Even the Central Bureau of Investigation recently implemented a formal dress code for both men and women, as newly appointed head of the agency, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, felt it was non-negotiable to indicate a professional working environment.

It is the norm to wear formal outfits in universities in Western countries. While I was studying at Cambridge University, UK, professors couldn’t wear jeans in class, they had to wear pants and a jacket (a blazer as the Indians call it). Unfortunately, we do not see the same thing in our country.

I’m a big fan of women wearing pants, especially since it encourages the wearer to stay in shape. However, I hate to see doctoral students and sometimes even younger professors wearing ripped jeans. This hardly aesthetic or appropriate in an academic setting.

I have seen students present at seminars and even take viva voce exams wearing round neck T-shirts and open-toed shoes.

So, does clothing really matter? Not to Albert Einstein, who felt that while most of us are ashamed of shabby clothes and shoddy furniture, we are even more ashamed of shabby ideas and shoddy philosophies. However, for mortals like us, I would say, dressing well is a form of good manners.

Legendary lyricist Gulzar would agree as he missed the Oscars in 2009 because he did not have a black coat to comply with the mandatory dress code, although his song Jai Ho won an Academy Award for best song. original. A decade later, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo broke the strict dress code and received their Nobel Prize in economics wearing a dhoti and a sari respectively.

It is strange that people who would not have died attending a social event in casually dressed are unaware of dress etiquette at work. After all, we stand out and we define ourselves by their sartorial sense. Try to remember an old friend or acquaintance. You will also immediately remember her sartorial sense, whether it be simple, elegant, flamboyant or shoddy. Each generation has always had their favorite style icons. During my teenage years, I leaned into the outfits worn by Princess Diana, while my mom was a fan of classic Jackie Kennedy style.

Bridal colors, funeral colors, and what to wear when visiting a religious place are all defined by society. In some mosques it is compulsory for women to wear a burqa, while a sari must be draped to enter some temples. In gurdwaras, it is immediately said to cover your head properly if the headgear slips even an inch.

Traditionally, the British have been particularly attentive to dress etiquette. Our dress code and local customs seem rather strange to the English. Once our visitor, an Englishman, felt it was rude to take off his shoes and socks in public, so he decided to wait outside, while the rest of us went to pay our respects at the Temple. gold, Amritsar. In another incident, a British friend of mine had fun seeing men in western costume sitting cross-legged on the carpet at a Sikh wedding!

In Cambridge, one of our comrades was an ITI alumnus. In the 1980s, the intellectual IITian was seen in kurta pajamas paired with kohlapuri chappals and a jhola bag. Now this teammate has donned the aforementioned outfit for dinner in the college hall, oblivious to the fact that Brits take formal meals very seriously.

He was refused entry by a university official and told him to dress up and come. Baffled, he muttered: Oh! So in your country people dress for dinner, while in our country we dress for dinner.

In fact, during the hot summer months, we wash ourselves and put on loose night clothes before sitting down for dinner at home.

The writer is a professor at the Agricultural University of Punjab, Ludhiana