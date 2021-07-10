How To Wear Oversized Shirts For An Effortless Everyday Look

Want to know how to wear oversized shirts without feeling overwhelmed by the fabric? You are in the right place.

The pieces that you can put on anytime are always the ones worth keeping in your wardrobe, and an oversized shirt is definitely in that category. The airy shape has the advantage of being both spacious and comfortable, while the crisp collar and cuffs will make any outfit refined and assembled.

To maximize your cost per garment, go for an oversized shirt in a neutral shade that goes with just like white or pale blue. These neutral shades can then be easily mixed and matched in your wardrobe, tucked away in your best jeans, and worn open layered over your prettiest dresses. These classic shades will also build on the aesthetic borrowed from boys, playing on the androgynous characteristics of the shirts.

So how oversized should you go? “I would say it depends on your height and figure, as well as what style you want to achieve and the occasion you are shopping for,” says Katie Eastwood, Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix United Kingdom. Comparing the proportions of your oversized shirt to the rest of your outfit is also important. “There should always be something thin to show, whether it’s an ankle, a waist or the shoulders,” advises Rachel Ingram, editor-in-chief of Wire style. “For example, by teaming an oversized shirt with denim shorts and bare legs, or an oversized t-shirt neatly tucked into high-waisted pants. You want to show the shape of the body under the bag.

Fortunately, some shirts are listed as ‘oversized’ so you can buy your regular size with confidence. They will be a little bigger than normal, but will still have taken into account the proportions of your body shape. Buying a few sizes larger in a regular shirt, or even shopping in the men’s department are also options, but keep in mind that they weren’t designed for your frame.

“It’s always worth taking a look at the men’s section if you can’t find what you like in the women’s department, but it’s also worth remembering how shirts in different sizes will be made. for different types of body, they can therefore be larger at the level of the shoulders for example, and will not take into account the female form ”, explains Katie Eastwood. They are often larger on the neck as well. “A good way to wear a men’s shirt is to wear it as a light layer over a strappy top and jeans, to act as a jacket when the sun goes down. “

How to wear oversized shirts

Although oversized shirts are very popular, they are not always easy to wear. We explain how to style them for different seasons and occasions.

How to wear oversized shirts for the day

“Oversized shirts are one of my capsule wardrobe essentials,” says Ella Gaskell, celebrity stylist and founder of PS Online Styling. “My favorite way to wear an oversized shirt for the day is to wear it un-tucked and open over a tank top, with the bottom two buttons closed. I then tuck in the front in jeans that instantly give it a bit of shape, yet it hangs down and feels slightly “undone.” Alternatively, you can leave the buttons on completely, wearing your oversized shirt more like this “shake” season – it’s a cross between a shirt and a jacket for the uninitiated.

“One of my favorite looks is to pair a solid or striped shirt with loose, fitted pants,” adds Katie Eastwood. “Deliberately (but stylishly) oversized, it’s not only a really chic look, but also super comfy, perfect for your office wardrobe after lockdown.” Just add some cool white sneakers, your best sandals, and a trendy pair of sunglasses.

How to wear oversized shirts for a night out

An oversized shirt has the potential to wear your outfit from day to night with minimal adjustments and a few extra accessories. Katie Eastwood recommends adding “trendy jewelry, a pair of heels or a bold lipstick” to your classic shirt and blue jeans combination to make it more evening appropriate. If you’re going somewhere without a denim policy, swap your jeans for some super-shiny leggings, faux-leather tapered pants, or a tight midi skirt.

“Depending on the event and the proportions of the bottom half of your outfit, I would give the shirt a ‘French tuck’,” says style consultant Charlotte Verdeyen. This means that you only tuck your shirt in at the front, leaving the back loose. This will draw attention to your size and give definition to your frame, without losing the feeling of relaxation. Keep your hair simple – tied back or swept to the side – to emphasize the collar, and finish your outfit with a chic leather blazer or biker worn draped over your shoulders.

How to wear oversized shirts in winter

The remarkable features of an oversized shirt make them ideal for layering when the weather changes. Instead of using yours just for warmth, make a statement by letting the collar or cuffs show up under a loose knit or tailored jacket. Crisp cotton will contrast beautifully with chunky wool or fluffy faux fur. If your oversized shirt is made from a thicker fabric, like flannel or corduroy, you can even use it as an outerwear, buttoned up and layered over a fine knit sweater or long sleeve top.

Color wise, this season’s clothing trends predict a commitment to rich, earthy reds and browns, alongside biscuit and caramel beiges. Oversized shirts in these hues will serve you well in the cooler months, or, if you don’t want to invest, your trusty white or blue shirt will pair with pants or a skirt in one of these colourways.

How to wear oversized shirts in summer

Incredibly versatile, the question of how to wear oversized shirts applies to the summer months as well as the colder months. Now is the time to really think outside the box, instead of limiting your oversized shirt to being worn with jeans.

“On a warmer day, you can do the same look as with your jeans, but with denim shorts instead,” says Katie Eastwood. “It’s also a great opportunity to add a splash of color by pairing your denim cuts with a bright buttonhole. The sunset tones of pink, red and orange are all gorgeous choices during the summer months, while ice blue and white will really show off your tan.

“Another option is to try dress technique, buy a shirt in a few sizes up and wear it as a summer party dress, paired with sandals, sneakers or heels,” Katie continues. “It’s a cute look for a warm summer evening. For those who like to accentuate their waist, adding a belt can be a really magical touch here, too.

If you’re lucky enough to head to sunnier climates, cut back on your luggage by using your oversized shirt as a beach blanket. “Slip yours on over a gorgeous swimsuit, add a classic straw sun hat, a chunky chunky necklace and a cocktail,” advises Charlotte.

