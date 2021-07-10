GOP senator says China will never behave “rationally,” denounces liberal groups for wishful thinking





Republican Senator from Tennessee Bill Hagerty criticized liberal groups who called on the Biden administration to soften its stance on China, saying the American opponent will not behave “rationally” in an interview on Saturday. A group of more than 40 progressive organizations sent a letter to Biden this week urging the White House to take a more conciliatory approach with China, in the name of climate change. LEFT TO WARNING BIDEN THAT BEING DIFFICULT WITH CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS COULD HARM THE CLIMATE WARMING EFFORT “We’ve seen this movie before under the Clinton administration,” Hagerty told Fox News in an interview. “We have allowed China to enter the WTO [World Trade Organization]. The thought at the time: let’s expose China to our market economy, give it a chance to see how we behave, be accommodating with China, look the other way, and eventually they will behave in a more rational way, closer to the market. . “It is not China that exists,” he added. “We have to take the world as it is, not as we want it to be.” The letter to Biden signified a division within the Democratic Party with moderate members pushing the administration to be tough on Chinese policies regarding human rights violations in Xinjiang and naval aggression in the Taiwan Strait, while by fighting climate change. Rather, the party’s left-wing Democrats have argued that climate change is the greatest existential threat facing the United States and must be a priority. But Hagerty said China’s actions internationally are part of a larger perspective that could be problematic globally. CHINA TO BENEFIT FROM BIDEN CAVES TO CLIMATE ACTIVISTS: MARC MORANO “Think back to President Xi standing in the rose garden in 2015 next to Obama saying: We have no military intentions for these islands, these fake islands they are building in the South China Sea,” Hagerty said. “These are military means that China has entered and crushed coral reefs, poured millions of tons of concrete into the ocean without a single complaint from the environmental sphere in the United States.” The senator said it was only part of China’s comprehensive plan for world domination. As part of its global Belt and Road initiative, China is investing heavily in Arctic mining and energy resources. The communist nation is also seeking to establish new sea routes through the frozen region in coordination with Russia regarding several of the sovereign nations whose coastal lands give them jurisdiction over the region. But Hagerty said China’s assault in the Arctic under the guise of research is similar to its motive in Africa. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “What they are trying to do is secure natural resources, vital natural resources, which can become bottlenecks for the global economy,” the senator said. “That’s what their strategy should be in the Arctic region, that’s what it has been in Africa. “China’s strategy is aggressive at every turn,” he concluded. “He’s a predator every step of the way.”

