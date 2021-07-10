BC school district gets new dress code after teenager was sent home for a turtleneck outfit





A school district in British Columbia where a teenage girl was sent home because of an outfit that made her teacher “uncomfortable” has changed her dress code. the The Kamloops-Thompson School District said the revisions her dress code were presented to the Board of Education on July 6 following a consultation process that began last December. “We recognize that students’ clothing choices reflect their personal identities,” said board chair Rhonda Kershaw. “This revised dress code gives students the freedom to dress however they see fit, in a safe and inclusive environment.” Under the new dress code, students are prohibited from wearing clothing that encourages the use of tobacco, illegal drugs or alcohol, or that advocates illegal activity. Clothing that incites hatred on the basis of factors such as race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited, as are items containing profanity or pornography. The updated dress code lacks the parameter that students “must not wear clothing that interferes with teaching or learning.” It was under this setting that Karis Wilson, a high school student at NorKam High School, was sent home several months ago. On February 23, Karis went to school wearing a white long-sleeved turtleneck under a black dress. Her father, Christopher, said she “felt good about herself” and was “ready to learn”. But, as Christopher recounted on social media, Karis’ teacher told him that the outfit made her, or could make her or the teacher’s assistant, who is male, “hurt. at ease “. The Karis were taken out of the classroom, taken to the principle’s office and left to return home in tears, Christopher said. “I can’t even explain how disappointing it is that in 2021 for a teacher to center a student and say what you’re wearing, people feel uncomfortable,” Christopher said. He called the measure on distracting clothing “disturbing” and asked why it was “in high school dress code in 2021”. “How about if you’re a teacher and you’re distracted by the clothes your students are wearing, and you’re not doing the right job,” Christopher said. According to the district, the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counseling Center and the Aboriginal Education Council were among those involved in changing the dress code. “The direct involvement of students in revising this dress code was an important part of this job,” said Bill Hamblett, Deputy Superintendent of Kamloops-Thompson. “It will also provide principals with the direction they need to ensure that the school dress code is up to date and fair throughout the district. “

