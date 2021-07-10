Vick Hope puts on a leggy display in an orange floral dress and chunky boots

She never fails to turn heads with her on-trend sense of style.

And Vick Hope married a colorful floral summer mini dress and black leather boots as she attended the British Podcast Awards on Saturday.

The presenter, 36, was joined by her new BBC Radio 1 co-host Jordan North after the couple landed the prestigious Drivetime niche.

Vick wore a form-fitting orange, purple and green floral dress, accented with elegant puffed sleeves and a high neck.

She completed her look with heeled ankle boots and wore her raven locks in curls.

Jordan, 31, looked stylish in a tailored beige suit paired with a button-down white shirt and sleek white sneakers.

It comes after the stars recently announced that they will be covering Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1Drivetime show.

New show: Vick was joined by new BBC Radio 1 co-host Jordan North after the pair were announced as the new presenters of the Driving Time Slot

Nick left Radio 1 after 14 years at the station during the BBC’s latest miscellaneous programming reshuffle.

Speaking on his show, Nick said of his release: “I have news, big news. This is big news that I have to announce. I want to do this at the start of the show or I will be weird. for the next two hours.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a little while, after 14 years of working here, I’ve made a big decision.”

Nick went on to say that he kept his exit a secret and “didn’t tell anyone” about it because he wanted his listeners to be the first to know.

He said: ‘It’s a huge, exciting and happy decision. This is something that I have thought about a lot. Radio 1 is at my house. It’s the only station I wanted to work on.

“I thought the last 18 months were the most surreal moments of all time. Many of you take stock of times like this and look at your life. I looked at mine and wanted to make this change.

“My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I was lucky enough to make this dream come true.

“It’s everything I imagined and more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and feel accepted and Radio 1 listeners gave me that and allowed me to be a part of their daily lives, for which I will be eternally grateful.

“But over the last few months I have thought a lot about my future and after 14 years I have made the decision that it is time for me to move on – I would like to thank the listeners as without them nothing all this could not have been possible and the Radio 1 family, which has been such a big part of my life. Thank you thank you thank you. ‘

It comes as insiders told MailOnline Nick that the decision to quit Radio 1 “isn’t about the money,” but because he wants a new challenge.

A source said: “It’s not about the money. He did Drivetime, the Breakfast show, hosted late at night, but now he’s stepping away from radio because he wants a new challenge.

‘Nick loved every minute of his time on Radio 1 and loves to broadcast. He will still be showing on Celebrity Gogglebox.

“He’s been on Radio 1 for 14 years and wanted a change.”

BBC bosses chose I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! runner-up Jordan, 31, and Vick, also 31, to replace him on the airwaves in the afternoons, starting Monday, September 6, 2021.

Vick – who joined Radio 1 in September 2007 – replaced Cel Spellman to co-host Life Hacks and ‘Official Chart: First Look’ alongside Katie Thistleton on BBC Radio 1 last August.

Landing the role, former Capital presenter Vick said, “How crazy! Driving time!

“I love Radio 1 so much, having grown religiously every day, it means the world is taking the reins home with the phenomenal Mr. North.

“Grimmy is an absolute legend in the game, thank you buddy for every laugh you sent across the country.

“Getting back to Drive is a task we won’t take lightly, but Jordan and I are willing to do anything to make your trip home a little brighter. “

Jordan, meanwhile, appeared as a cover presenter on Radio 1 starting in 2014, and four years later he was announced as the new host of the station’s Greatest Hits Sunday morning show.