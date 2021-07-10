The four men’s sneakers to thrive in 2021-22: Marreon Jackson





There are more desirable tasks than replacing an all-time great player. But that’s exactly what the Arizona State men’s basketball team is relying on for a 6-foot-1, 200-pound point guard. Marreon jackson to do after a great program Remy Martin transferred to Kansas. Make no mistake, it will be slightly confusing, somewhat frustrating and just plain weird to see Martin end his career in colors that aren’t brown and gold. But with Jackson, the team has another point guard who can energize a locker room and fill out a status sheet. Jackson, the 2020-21 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, is the best kind of replacement coach Bobby Hurley could have found. He is experienced having played 126 matches in Toledo. He can score at all levels, he bounces exceptionally well for a goalie, and that’s how he describes his game, I’m just a dog. Clear and simple. He’s the kind of guy you want to be captain of your offense. And if things go according to Hurley’s plan, Sun Devil fans will smile in remembrance, wish Martin the best, and then settle in to watch Jackson gut the Pac-12’s defenses throughout the season. Marreon Jackson (@marreon_jackson) is set to take it to the next level for Arizona State next season. According to ESPN, he was the 10th best player on the transfer portal. He finished the All-MAC First Team and was the MAC POY with an average of 18 PTS, 6.1 REB and 5.9 AST. pic.twitter.com/jY6WvaP1p1 Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) June 9, 2021 Last season, while still with Toledo, Jackson averaged 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, with shooting spreads of 40.3 / 34.8 / 90.4. For comparison, here are the Martins 2020-21 numbers: 19.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists on 43.3 / 34.6 / 77.6. Of course, the level of competition has to be taken into account, and the MAC is definitely not the Pac-12. That said, 90.4% of the free throw line translates, regardless if you play in the NBA or the YMCA. If there’s one weakness in the Jacksons’ game, it’s its turnover rate. Three turnovers per game aren’t alarming (Cade Cunningham is expected to become No. 1 in the NBA Draft with an average of over four), but he’s below the 50 percentile for NCAA point guard. Maybe Hurley will tackle this, but if he trains Jackson the same way he trained Martin, it’s unlikely. The Sun Devils lead an aggressive, drive-and-kick attacking style that lends itself to stray passes. Jackson is a volume shooter beyond the arc, 59% of his shots came from there last season, and the Sun Devils expect more of the same this year. More likely than not, many matches will be won or lost depending on whether Jackson knocks down his three. This Sun Devil team will look very foreign at first glance when they take to the Atlantis pitch in November. But with Jackson at the helm, the program knows they have a talented playmaker with the experience to lead them to success in 2021-22.

