Passion for fashion: celebrities can’t get enough of the creator of Peterhead

When a Japanese man proudly shared a photo of himself wearing his new designer t-shirt, it was the ultimate seal of approval for Peterhead fashion designer Raymond Simpson.

For Raymond, this monumental moment proved that despite 5,662 miles of land and water separating Aberdeen and Japan, the taste for luxury menswear transcends global borders.

Weeks after launching his Japanese-inspired luxury menswear online brand Rayelle, the 25-year-old now has clients as far away as Milan and Austria, not to mention celebrity fans including the MTV reality TV star Scotty T Geordie Shore. .

I thought this was probably one of the biggest types of approval for my designs, because there shouldn’t be a shortage of Japanese-inspired things in Japan, Raymond said.

But obviously they saw my vision and what I tried to achieve.

Live in the moment

Like the brand’s philosophy of one life, one meeting, Raymond cherishes every moment of its new fashion reputation.

The most rewarding part is when you see people wearing it, talking about it on social media and hearing the great comments, that’s where it gets fun, Raymond said.

Don’t follow the trend

Motivation and determination to succeed is etched in Raymond’s DNA, as evidenced by all the medals he has collected as one of Scotland’s fastest young sprint stars.

This formidable direction meant that from an early age, Raymond’s lifelong ambition was to launch his own fashion brand.

I’m quite passionate about fashion, it’s always been a big thing for me, especially high quality clothes, Raymond said.

I like the colors and wear things different from the others instead of going with the trend.

I would usually be one of the first to wear something different which would often make me want to wear it more if people weren’t wearing it.

A cut above

With a natural flair for all things creative, it was no surprise when Raymond excelled at Robert Gordon University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Raymond’s entrepreneurial spirit complemented his creativity, as while juggling his studies he started his own barber business, which saved him enough money to start his clothing business online.

While in college, early in first year, I started cutting my friends’ hair, Raymond said.

Word quickly spread that I was a barber, so before I knew it I was on the verge of a full-time haircut and part-time architectural degree.

Luxury clothing for men

Four years ago, Raymond celebrated getting his mark for Rayelle and since then he has put his heart and soul into his business before officially launching in May.

I don’t do things by halves, I commit to everything I do, Raymond said.

It’s all about quality.

With clothes, I always intended to get very high quality luxury clothes.

I knew it would take a long time to go through the process because of the quality I was looking for so in the end it took a long time for everything to be where I wanted it to be, but I got there anyway .

Gap in the market

From the smooth satin labels to the reusable zip bag packaging, Raymond has meticulously thought through every stitch and thread of his business.

This attention to detail sets Raymond apart from the crowd.

“What I found was that as you got more luxurious, a lot of brands didn’t have the same range of colors and designs,” Raymond said.

They tend to get more bland as you get better quality.

While some of the fast fashion will knock out some pretty cool and funky designs, but once you wash off the print, the print peels off.

So I certainly felt that there was a gap in the market for a high quality luxury clothing line that was also going to go a bit out of the norm and have a range of colors.

Celebrity fans

An avowed globetrotter, Raymond’s fascination with different cultures and countries is what fueled his line of Japanese-inspired Kanji swimsuits.

His fascination with the country is reflected in his designs, which feature the brand’s slogan written in Japanese kanji.

Two of her flagship pieces, her metallic rainbow swimsuit and the Kanji swimsuit, caught the eye of Scotty T who appeared in the MTV series Geordie Shore.

The star loved Raymond’s creations so much that he shared them with his 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

Scotty thought it was the best quality clothes anyone sent him and I’m sure he didn’t run out of things to send him, Raymond said.

And after?

Much like his striking designs, the future looks bright for the hardworking designer who is known to survive on just two hours of sleep a night.

My dream is to see him grow up and become a household name for everyone to know the name, Raymond said.

You can consult at Rayelle website or on social networks.