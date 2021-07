Pyer Moss Adds Comment on Fading Black at Paris Couture Week | Fashion

Six months after designing the new wave coat worn by Kamala Harris during inauguration week, Pyer Moss made history again on Saturday when creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond became the first black designer to parade at the sewing week in Paris. Forty-eight hours after the rain from the original Tropical Storm Elsa show, the collection titled Wat U Iz was oblique and powerful. Partly a celebration of the black camp, it was reminiscent of one of Raymonds’ ancestors, Patrick Kelly, whose exaggerated, race-tinted clothing told a story off the catwalks of American culture. Chic boudoir: a cape decorated with curlers. Photograph: Cindy Ord / WireImage The Pyer Moss show had levels of Duchamp-meets-Moschino surrealism. Household items that weigh heavily in black culture were inflated and worn as sewing. It was a cartoonish eye candy: There was a container of peanut butter worn as a dress, an old model cell phone, and a fire escape worn as an outfit. Huge ice cream cones that are worn like leggings, a cape entirely decorated with curlers and a lampshade worn like a hat. But beyond the Warholist commentary, there was at its heart a deeper meaning of black erasure. It was in line with previous shows like American, Also: Lesson 1 (which focused on the historically forgotten black cowboy) and American, Also; Lesson 3 (about Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a black woman founder of rocknroll). Wat U Iz seemed to be largely about the joy of black people, but also the reality of living as a black person in modern America in the face of the legacy of slavery and the ongoing struggle for reparations. A down jacket looked like a black hand carrying a mop. Photograph: Cindy Ord / WireImage There were two surprising outfits. One was a quilted coat that looked like a black hand carrying a mop, another was a full-size refrigerator accessorized with brightly colored fridge magnets spelling out the question: but who invented the dark trauma? A thrilling in-person speech from former Black Panther Elaine Brown, who touched on the fight for racial equality, underscored the show’s message about everyday racism, bondage and wearing your culture (and your clothes) as armor. As a spectacle and a statement, it will be hard to forget.

