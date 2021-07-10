Fashion
Ciara looks utterly romantic in a red lace-up corset dress and stylish heeled sandals
If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Ciara made Venice her personal trail on her birthday trip with husband Russell Wilson this week. Her latest outfit gave a bold twist to the corset trend of some of the early designers who made her famous.
More New Shoes
the Higher level singer wore a red midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana while on vacation in Water Town, which she shared on Instagram. The dress featured a sheer gathered red skirt and off-the-shoulder sleeves. Most notable were the lacing on the sides and front, as well as its strapless silhouette which added a romantic touch to the room. A black version of the Ciaras dress retails for $ 3,495 on Farfetch.com.
Courtesy of Farfetch
In terms of shoes, the 1, 2 not musician donned a pair of black suede sandals. The pair featured a thin ankle and toe strap, with heels that appeared to measure at least 4 inches. Minimalist sandals are a favorite of Ciaras, who often wears bold outfits with versatile pairs from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme and DSquared2. A similar style by Stuart Weitzman sells for $ 398 on Zappos.com.
Courtesy of Zappos
The Ciaras outfit was a stylish take on the corsetry trend that is sweeping the fashion industry today. Her dress was a clever nod to Dolce & Gabbanas ‘legacy, as the duo brand was one of the first to popularize the style in the’ 90s alongside designers like Vivienne Westwood, Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul. Gaultier. In recent years, traditional corset and bustier silhouettes have returned to fashion, with vintage pieces from brands like Westwood becoming staple items. However, a range of other brands like Alaa, Rosie Assoulin, LaQuan Smith, and Dion Lee have released their own unique versions of the Victorian style, which adds an air of vintage romance to any ensemble.
When it comes to fashion, Ciara always goes for daring looks. The singer can often be seen in dresses, gowns and jumpsuits with bright prints, elegant textures and vibrant colors by labels like Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, Dundas, David Koma, and more. Her shoe wardrobe incorporates bold styles with high heels and strappy silhouettes from top brands like Zanotti, Femme and Stuart Weitzman. She is also known to favor high boots from Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers during off hours.
Slip on a pair of stylish black sandals, inspired by Ciara.
Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Brandy Sandals, $ 80 (was $ 150).
Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro sandals, $ 120.
Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Michael Michael Kors Margot Sandals, $ 98 (was $ 130).
Click on the gallery to see Ciaras bold style transformation over the years.
Launch gallery: The evolution of Ciara’s style over the years
The best of footwear
Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/ciara-utterly-romantic-red-lace-223905473.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]