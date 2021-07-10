Tipperary 1-8 Kerry 1-19: The Breeze of the Kingdom by Tipp, 14 men, to prepare for Munster final against Cork | GAA News





Match report and highlights as Kerry reaches Munster’s final with a 1-19 1-8 victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Seán O’Shea (0-8) and David Clifford (1-2) led the line for the Kingdom, as they set up a Munster final date with Cork.



















1:53



Highlights of Kerry’s 11-point win

Highlights of Kerry’s 11-point win Kerry set up a final Munster showdown with Cork, having dethroned reigning provincial champions Tipperary with a 1-19 1-8 victory at Semple Stadium. It’s a testament to the progress made by this Kerry side to suggest they never really caught fire in an 11-point away win over last year’s winners Munster. The Kingdom once again showed their firepower up front as Seán O’Shea and David Clifford impressively led the line. Subscribe to GAA alerts! We’ll send you push notifications so you get all the big GAA news! Tipperary made a major change in the early stages, keeping possession and frustrating Kerry’s offense. It started out as a low scoring contest, with the teams stuck at 0-1 each after 12 minutes. However, the favorites finally found their breakthrough in the 15th minute, as an assault run from Gavin White sucked up three defenders, before he played it against David Clifford. Fossa’s man was right, passing Evan Comerford from a tight angle in the roof of the net. 0:44 Gavin White draws three defenders, before blowing him up to David Clifford who buries him Gavin White draws three defenders, before blowing him up to David Clifford who buries him Kerry followed with points from Paul Geaney and Seán O’Shea, before Premier County came up with an answer. Jack Kennedy was shot as he entered the square, just about to pull the trigger, and Conor Sweeney converted the penalty spot to drop it down to 1-3 to 1-7. The visitors ended the half on a high, however, with O’Shea adding some good scores to bring the lead to eight, 1-11 to 1-3. David Clifford celebrates his goal Freebies Conor Sweeney and Jack Kennedy moved the scoreboard for Tipp, but any hope of a comeback was lost when Michael Quinlivan was given a red card for an off-the-ball challenge on Gavin Crowley. The home side’s woes were compounded moments later when Jason Lonergan was given a black card. Tipp’s 13 men sought to limit the damage. Stephen O’Brien, Seán O’Shea, Tommy Walsh and Diarmuid O’Connor all missed scoring chances. Kerry hopes to be more clinical when the Rebels come to Killarney. The floodgates never quite opened, as Kilian Spillane, David Moran and Tommy Walsh scored points to bring the final margin to 11 points. All in all it has been a satisfying evening for Peter Keane and Co. Next up is a Munster final date with Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Revenge will be on Kerry’s agenda, as they prepare for a return to Croke Park. Michael Quinlivan receives a red card Scorers Kerry: Seán O’Shea (0-8, 0-5f, 0-1 ’45), David Clifford (1-2, 0-1f), Tom O’Sullivan (0-2), Killian Spillane (0-2) , Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-1), Paul Geaney (0-1), David Moran (0-1), Tommy Walsh (0-1). Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (1-4, 1-0p, 0-3f), Jack Kennedy (0-3, 0-2f), Kevin Fahey (0-1). Teams Tipperary 1. Evan Comerford 2. Shane O’Connell

3. James Feehan

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy 5. Bill Maher

6. Kevin Fahey

7. Robbie Kiely 8. Jack Kennedy

9. Conal Kennedy 10. Emmet Moloney

11. Conor Bowe

12. Padraic Looram 13. Brian Fox

14. Conor Sweeney

15. Michael Quinlivan Submarines

Jason Lonergan for Emmet Moloney (19th minute)

Paudie Feehan for Padraic Looram (half-time)

Steven O’Brien for Conor Bowe (52nd minute)

Shane Foley for Colm O’Shaughnessy (61st minute)

Jack Harney for Robbie Kiely (61st minute)

Colman Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (69th minute) Kerry 1. Shane Ryan 2. Brian Begley

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O’Sullivan 5. Mike Breen

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Gavin Blanc 8. David Moran

9. Diarmuid O’Connor 10. Stephen O’Brien

11. Seán O’Shea

12. Paul Geaney 13. David Clifford

14. Michel Burns

15. Paudie Clifford Submarines

Paul Murphy for Mike Breen (42nd minute)

Tommy Walsh for Paul Geaney (46th minute)

Killian Spillane for Micheál Burns (46th minute)

Jack Barry for David Clifford (54th minute)

Tadhg Morley for Gavin Crowley (62nd minute)

