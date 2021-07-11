Chloe Goodman Puts Busty Show In Plunge Mini Dress

She embraced motherhood after giving birth to her daughter last year.

But Chloe Goodman enjoyed a well-deserved night out on Saturday, as she headed to Bagatelle restaurant in Mayfair with her girlfriend Melissa Reeves.

The reality TV star, 28, flaunted her ample bust in a plunging black mini dress as she joined Ex OnThe Beach star Melissa, 28, for dinner.

Dynamic duo: Chloe Goodman (left), 28, had a well-deserved evening on Saturday as she headed to Bagatelle restaurant in Mayfair with her girlfriend Melissa Reeves

Chloe showcased her jaw-dropping cleavage in the revealing black dress with an incredibly plunging front as she walked over to her boyfriend.

The mother-of-one chose to carry her essentials in a classic red leather handbag, with her shiny brown braids in a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Melissa demonstrated her legs in a breathtaking red minidress and towering heels as she arrived for dinner with her boyfriend.

Gorgeous: The reality TV star flaunted her ample bust in a plunging black mini dress as she joined Ex On The Beach star Melissa for dinner

Glamor: Chloe showcased her jaw-dropping cleavage in the revealing black dress with an impossibly plunging front as she dated her boyfriend

Loving mother: Chloe has a child with her footballer fiance Grant Hall, Isla, born in May 2020 (pictured in April)

Chloe has a child with her footballer fiance Grant Hall, Isla, born in May 2020.

The brunette beauty recently turned 28 and marked the occasion with an upscale dinner at The Ivy in Brighton.

Chloe even revealed on Instagram that she received a pair of luxury boots – alongside a video of herself and her partner Grant driving through town.

Luxe: Chloe recently celebrated her 28th birthday and marked the occasion with an upscale dinner at The Ivy in Brighton (pictured above: a pair of luxe boots she received)

It comes after the mother-of-one slammed her sister Lauryn’s “dastardly” ex, Kyle Walker, for leaving her son Kairo without a pair of bespoke football boots bearing his children’s names.

Chloe also enjoyed a vacation in Gibraltar earlier this month, where she soaked up the sun with Isla.

Wading in the pool while holding her daughter in her left arm, the glamorous former model looked radiant with her hair pulled up into a high ponytail.

Little Isla also wore a blue and white striped swimsuit, proving that she looks like her mom’s mini-me.

Since Gibraltar is on the UK’s ‘green’ travel list, Chloe didn’t have to self-quarantine when she returned home.