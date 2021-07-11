Kate Middleton wears green dress at Wimbledon with Prince William





Kate Middleton returned to the public eye today to attend Wimbledon with Prince William after self-isolating for exposure to COVID-19. Wearing a cap-sleeve green Emilia Wickstead gown and white pumps (and a face mask at the entrance), the Duchess of Cambridge smiled and cheered in the stands for the women’s final match. Next to her sat the Duke of Cambridge, who wore a blue suit and sunglasses for the occasion. Karwai TangGetty Images At the end of the match, she also presented the trophy to Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. AELTC / BEN SALOMONGetty Images Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Duchess Kate was in isolation after coming into contact last week with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. “His Royal Highness has no symptoms, but follows all relevant government guidelines and self-isolates at home,” a spokesperson said at the time. According to UK guidelines, people must self-isolate for 10 days after exposure to COVID-19. (Kate had also received her first dose of the vaccine in May.) Both a tennis fan and royal patron of the All Tennis Lawn and Racquet Club, the Duchess of Cambridge has been a fixture at Wimbledon over the years. She even attended a few matches with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, after her wedding to the royal family. Although the famous tournament was halted in 2020 for the pandemic, Kate returned to the field last week for the first days of the 2021 competition. Attended without Prince William at the time, she wore a polka dot skirt from Alessandra Rich in a white top and navy blazer as she watched a doubles match and later explored the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

