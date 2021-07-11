Tried to get a little dress from Marks & Spencer and left in a total rage- Elle May Rice

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer have often complained that they can’t find petite dresses in store – so we put it to the test.

In recent weeks, shoppers have taken to social media to discuss their disappointment with M & S’s small options, saying they are fed up with needing to change their dresses.

Some buyers have even asked M&S to stop targeting only women who are 6 feet or more.

As has happened several times now, including dresses worn by Holly Willoughby, I went to the M&S Church Street store to see if it was just luck.

I made the trip to the Liverpool city center store one day around 5pm to take a look at women’s clothing and after looking at the dress options for a while and found absolutely nothing labeled small or short, I walked over to the dressing room to see how the regular adjusted.

Since I had had no luck finding the dresses I wanted, the last thing I needed was to be told that I couldn’t try any of the options I had chosen.

Changing rooms are only open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a staff member, as they are cleaned thoroughly every evening.

Although I understood the need for additional cleaning measures, I found the opening hours of the changing rooms quite odd, especially since anyone working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. would miss out completely, as I did. had done it.

I left in what I can only describe as a rage after spending so long looking for the dresses.

Alas, I tried again a few days later during the hours, which I find unnecessarily short, 10am and 4pm.

I had little luck, unfortunately, with no dress referring to the words shorts, petite, or even midi. Instead, I had to pick the dresses that looked like they were meant to be a midi dress and try to try them on.

This time, I had no trouble accessing the changing rooms, luckily, and I was able to try on the dresses in peace.

The first dress I chose was the Polka Dot Collar Midi Dress, which is priced at 45, in a regular length.

The dress is 100% viscose, which I found a bit rough and sheer. The dress did not offer any shape to your body and fell completely straight. As a 5ft 4 woman but not at all skinny it was definitely not for me.

Then it was the Per Una Embroidered Ruffle Dress in Pure Cotton, priced at 55. I had high hopes for this dress.

The material was beautiful, the color made it stand out in the store and there was even a belt to give it shape.

Once lit, the problem was clear. The dress made me look at least three sizes larger than what I actually am, but that wasn’t the worst. The dress fell on my ankle again.

This dress, a black jersey tea dress covered with little hearts, priced at 25, was the winner of all, although it does not appear to be available on the M&S site.

The dress had a band around the waist which helped give it a certain shape without being dramatic and the flare on the skirt was beautifully done.

The material of the jersey meant it could have clung to every bump – but it didn’t, and it made me love it even more.

While no, I didn’t find what I was looking for, I found something almost right and after the disappointment of the first trip I was pleasantly surprised to find that I was not as pissed off as I thought when leaving the store.

You win some, you lose some, I guess.

