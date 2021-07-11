Legendary Kaye Kaminishi Helps Kick Off Kamloops Senior Men’s Baseball League Season





Kamloops resident Kaye Kaminishi, a third baseman and the last surviving member of the famous Asahi baseball team, threw the first pitch on Friday night at Norbrock Stadium as the 2021 Kamloops Senior Mens Baseball League season began. Kaminishi is 99 years old. The Asahi first entered the field in 1914, a club that was the team if you were a member of the Canadian-Japanese community in Vancouver. The Asahi have developed a unique style of play to take on bigger and more powerful teams. Dubbed the brain ball, it involved cavities, basic steals, and squeeze games to score points and win. Think more about NL than AL. Their style of play was so successful that in 1927 the team won a 3-1 game without technically collecting a hit. The Vancouver Asahi stamp shows 11 Asahi players from the 1940 squad, including Kamloops resident Kaye Kaminishi, who appears in back row, second from left.

However, when Canada declared war on Japan in December 1941, the Asahi was disbanded as its players were scattered in internment camps across the province. Kaminishi ended up in Lillooet and then settled in Kamloops. In recent years, his fame has been reported by Kamloops This Week and other local media and across the province. In the spring of 2019, Kaminishi helped Canada Post unveil a stamp in honor of the team. In the summer of 2015, Kaminishi visited the current Asahi youth teams, who were playing on McArthur Island. If you wore the Asahi uniform you were a king, Kaminishi told KTW that day as he crossed McArthur Island. Kaye Kaminishi attends the Kamloops Senior Men’s Baseball League Season 2021 Opening Night on July 8, 2021 at Norbrock Stadium. -Allen Douglas / KTW

That day, the club presented him with an Asahi hat and sweater with Kaminishis’ number 11 emblazoned on the back as the Asahi officially removed him from uniform circulation. Asahi’s story is also the subject of a television short film Heritage Minutes, narrated by Kaminishi. We were born in Canada, he says in the ad, which was produced by Historica Canada. We spoke English. In the street, we were not welcome, but on the field, we were the Asahi, champions of Vancouver. Everyone applauded us. Our people had a voice. The Kamloops Senior Men’s Baseball League has expanded to five teams this season. Click here for more information on the league.

