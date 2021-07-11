Why I gave up medicine for fashion

Joy Kelecha Abuda is the mastermind of the burgeoning fashion brand, J’apparels. According to the fashionpreneur, studying human anatomy motivated her sense of style. In this interview with Olaitan Ganiu, she talks about growing the brand from scratch, running a business and working full time, and balancing work and life.

How did you get into fashion?

I am first and foremost an IT consultant. I work with an IT company, a Microsoft partner. My passion for fashion has been there since I was a child. I have been interested in fashion since I was 10 years old. At the time, I didn’t know how to sew, but my mother sewed. She made us clothes. When I was about 15, my older sister sewed. We stood in line and waited for her to make clothes for us. Like my other siblings, I waited for her to make clothes for us while she made clothes for her friends. One day I asked her to make me pants and it was taking forever. Out of impatience, I took the fabric, cut it myself and made it. This is how I started to sew. From there, until I entered college, I started making clothes for my close friends. I make party dresses, cute tops, pants and dresses. It was not on a large scale. It was on a personal scale.

At one point in college, I got busy and couldn’t do clothes that often. And of course I graduated, got out of school, and started working full time.

When did you decide to start a business?

My fashion business started in August 2018. I needed something other than my 9 to 5 year old job. Something I can retreat to. Something I can call mine. I decided to get started in ‘Prêt à porter’. I didn’t want to take people’s fabric to sew. I wanted to sew and exhibit. I wanted to have my own brand. I wanted a fashion store where you can walk into my shop and all you see is J’apparels.

Was it easy at first?

I won’t say it was easy. When I first started I didn’t rush to get a physical store. I started online. I presented my works online for almost two years. It was at the end of last year that I had a physical store. A place where you can come in and see my designs.

How does it feel to walk into a ready-to-wear store like yours?

It’s like walking into one of these popular global stores to pick out some clothes. At J’apparels, we manufacture different sizes. We have A10, 14, 16 and other sizes you want to buy.

Considering African women are said to have very complex body shapes, don’t you think ready-to-wear won’t be a walk in the park with those cumbersome details to maintain?

This was one of the major challenges that got me to dive into standardization in terms of having a fixed size. We have very awkward shapes. You can find someone who is a size 14 on the top and a size 10 on the bottom. When you compare a UK or US size 10 with a Nigerian size 10 it is not the same. In Nigeria, we are more complete in terms of size. Where you have a standard size 10, bust 38, waist 28, and hip 40, a standard size 10 here in Nigeria is bust 38, waist 30, not 28, then hip 40/41. My size 10 is therefore different from US size 10. This is why my measurement may be suitable for the majority. Even if I take someone who is a size 28 at the waistline, they won’t look that tall as they would be just an inch taller. I have adapted our size to my market. My standard 10 is to adapt to Nigerian shape and sizes.

So someone in the fashion business has to be math specific to get the perfect fit and stitch?

Absolutely. Fashion is not that simple. That’s why when people make clothes and they are worn, it sometimes looks bad on them. When I do my designs I have a standard board that I have drawn up. My tailors know it. They know the standard size for arms, thighs, waist and hips. We have fuller thighs in Africa and Nigeria compared to UK and USA. You can buy size UK 10 pants, the size will fit you but your thighs will have a hard time getting in. The adjustments I made were to add an inch to their size on the thighs and hips, so someone who is fuller could wear it. While someone who is thinner can also wear it. I pulled out different size charts from different countries and compared them with sizes of size 10 people I made clothes for. I even included my own size because I also do a size 10. The sizes are different but I mixed it in such a way that even if you do a size 27, or 28, 29 in size you can blend in in the size category I created. It will adapt to almost four categories of people. You will get a perfect fit, exact size and slightly larger but not obvious.

Does this mean that “Ready To Wear” fashion is more technical than tailoring?

Of course, it’s more technical than sewing for a particular person. In a way, it’s easier for me. Sewing someone’s personal fabric takes longer, but if I sew my Ready to Wear, I cut about five dresses at one time. The time I use to cut a dress, I can use that same time to cut five size 10 dresses as I lay up to five fabrics and cut. I save more time and produce more articles with my standardization. Sewing is not easy either. When you take a fabric from a customer and have two weeks to sew it, when the customer picks it up, it’s likely to be tight because the person must have added weight in those two weeks. So I prefer to do my ‘Prêt-à-porter’. I design, sew and exhibit, if you like it you buy it.

So far, do you like what you’re doing?

Sewing is my passion. I’m not making any money from it right now because the business is just taking over. When I draw a picture, put it on the mannequin and look at it, I’m like wow! Am I the one who made this fabric ?. This is the satisfaction I get. Another satisfaction is the feedback I get when people wear my designs. I love when people ask me if my designs are “Ready Made”. My goal is to make clothes that people would look at and doubt were made in Nigeria. The challenge for many tailors in Nigeria is to finish. They are in a hurry to get out. I am very picky about the finish, both inside and out. When my tailors mess things up or are careless, I send it back to them to do it again. I tell my tailors to rate their work. If you choose the dress you made in a store, would you buy it for 6,000 or 8,000 naira? You should be able to compare it to what you buy in the UK.

Tell us about your personal style. What do you think of the fashion rave right now, especially when it comes to revealing clothing?

I am a bit conservative when it comes to my body. I studied human anatomy at the University of Port Harcourt School of Medicine. So they always teach us to dress appropriately. You must be covered or you will be kicked out of the classroom. Our dressing room was corporate and decent. This, over the years, has built my sense of style. I try to create a balance to meet the needs of the corporate market, the casual market and of course the holiday market.

I’m not against showing a little skin, but I believe in showing a little and leaving the rest to the imagination. That’s why the most revealing clothes you would see in my wardrobe are necklines or a stealth opening at the waist. For my personal style, I am conservative and flashy. I like the bright colors which are attractive. It’s attractive to you, not because my body is exposed but because the color is beautiful and blends in well. It’s the kind of fashion that I love.

What do you think of the kind of fashion trends that are raging in Nigeria?

I will describe Nigerian fashion as ‘daring’. Nigerians don’t like ordinary fashion. They want something unique, which is why I said “bold”. The feeling they want when they walk into an event.

What is your definition of sexy?