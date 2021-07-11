Fashion
Humboldt Park shooting: Anthony Lorenzi charged with the murder of Gyovanni Arzuaga; Yasmin Perez was also killed leaving Puerto Rican Day
Convicted felon and accused murderer Anthony Lorenzi, 34, is in a California dungeon after he was finally arrested in connection with last month’s brazen murder.
“We will go to great lengths to bring you to justice for these victims and their families,” Brown said on Saturday.
Yasmin Perez, 25, and the father of her children, Gyovanni Arzuaga, 24, were both gunned down during Puerto Rican festivities in Chicago in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Lorenzi was charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Arzuaga, but not Perez. Authorities revealed on Saturday that it now appears Perez was accidentally shot by her boyfriend during the frenzy that night.
“It is more than likely that the deceased who was executed did so because they were in the front seat and they were the ones who were punched, kicked and shot. so is more than likely, ”said Brian Deenihan, Chicago Police Chief Detective.
The handgun believed to have been used in Perez’s shooting death was found under Arzuaga’s body, police said.
Investigators said they still had no motive for the June 19 crime, which occurred as Arzuaga and Perez, who lived with their two young children in the suburb of Hanover Park, returned home after the festivities.
They were attacked in West Division 3200 Block by a group of men following a minor traffic accident.
A video of the attack was posted on social media.
“It happened extremely quickly. A minor traffic accident and there were immediate punches, kicks and shootings, and an attempt to injure these people inside the vehicle,” said Deenihan. “Then these execution style shots are fired in the head of this individual.”
Lorenzi is said to have shot Arzuaga several times, including one in the head.
“This individual in custody, Lorenzi, he is responsible for this death. He shoots him several times in the head while he is on his knees. There are others who have invaded the car and given kicks and punches, ”Deenihan said.
The video shows the couple lying in the street next to their car as the attackers fled.
Arzuaga died of his injuries that night. Perez died of her injuries days later on June 22.
The suspect is now waiting to be returned to Illinois after being picked up from the parking lot of an apartment complex in San Diego, Calif. On Friday, Brown announced at a press conference on Saturday. He is charged with first degree murder.
“The community really came together and gave us several tips about who he was and that’s why we were able to identify him quickly,” Deenihan said.
Authorities have said Lorenzi is a career criminal who has been arrested nearly 30 times and convicted of seven violent crimes. Before the fatal shooting, he had recently been in trouble for a botched carjacking, police said.
Police said counseling and a security video led to his arrest.
“There is nowhere to run away. There is nowhere to hide. We will find you and bring you to justice,” Brown said.
Chicago police still have other people interested in the crime, officials said.
