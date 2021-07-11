Pet Model Outfits at Fashion Show at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor | New





Well-dressed pets were the star attraction during an afternoon program on July 10 at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. Sixteen dogs and one cat modeled outfits in a fashion show hosted and sponsored by The chic pet shop. The company also manufactured all of the clothing worn by the animals during the program. The animals participating in the show displayed their outfits as they walked with their owners on a small stage. Music from a disc jockey played in the background as Jennifer Brhel, owner of Posh Pet Boutique, introduced the models and their human assistants. Most of the pets each made two appearances on stage, showing off different outfits from Brhel’s store. Each owner tried to walk their pet back and forth on the platform a few times for the admiring public. One dog owner managed to get his dog to do a variety of tricks. A few other owners with small dogs also picked up and cuddled the animals on stage. The Posh Pet Boutique, located at 7361 Center Street. at Mentor, specializes in creating ‘amazing pet fashion’, ranging from casual to evening wear, according to the company’s Facebook page. Brhel said she has hosted a handful of pet fashion shows at the Great Lakes Mall. “It’s basically for people to see what I can do, they see what I come up with, so it’s kind of like a regular fashion show, but for the dogs,” she said. One pet owner who entered his dog in the show was Alana Orlandi of Cleveland. Orlandi co-starred with Toothless, his 7-year-old border collie and American Eskimo mix. Olandi said she was very good friends with Brhel. “Jen does almost every Toothless outfit these days,” Orlandi said. “She needed help with the show, and I was happy to come aboard to support her.” Orlandi said she helps organize comic book conventions and takes Toothless to those events. Brhel makes the outfits that Toothless wears to conventions. Chris Hannikman and Tucker, his 10-year-old puggle, who is a cross between a pug and a beagle, also appeared on the July 10 show. Chris and his mother, Jeannie Hannikman, each took turns accompanying Tucker on stage. “Everyone loves the little photo (of Tucker), so we wanted to put it on the runway (on the July 10 show),” Chris said.

