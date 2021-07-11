Priyanka Chopra arrives at Wimbledon looking divine in a Fendi printed midi dress | Fashion trends





Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many other big names like Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. For the occasion, Priyanka was impeccably dressed, as always, in a Fendi printed midi dress from the Fall 2021 collection and looked absolutely divine. Priyanka arrived at the tennis tournament wearing a printed white turtleneck midi dress, embellished with a gray snakeskin pattern. The long sleeve ensemble featured layered details and an asymmetric hem. The dress had shoulder pads which added a royal touch to the look. There was also a scarf tied over the turtle neckline, which Priyanka draped over her torso. She took over Wimbledon with this glam look, and we’re in love with it. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in 70k shirt and pants are all about alluring floral prints Priyanka cinched the midi outfit at the waist with a snakeskin leather belt, accentuating her curves throughout the flowing ensemble. She also wore a beige leather bag with black open-toe sandals offset with the outfit. For accessories, Priyanka chose gold earrings with an abstract pattern. She completed the look with a gray face mask, several gold rings, and blush pink acrylic nails. She tied her locks in a messy top knot with a few loose strands of her hair sculpting her face. Priyanka brightened up her print outfit by opting for a berry-toned lip shade, mascara on the lashes, eyebrows on the flesh, matte makeup, a hint of blush on the cheeks, a subtle eye shadow, stylish eyeliner and highlighter on her face. In addition to Priyanka, who was seated behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King attended the match. Also in attendance were Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith. Professionally, Priyanka is working on her web-series debut, Citadel, executive produced by Russo Brothers. She will be seen with Richard Madden from Game of thrones Fame. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

