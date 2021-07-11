society’s problem with femininity | Writing

Ideas room

In a society dominated by men, masculinization pays off big. Dr Ciara Cremin explains why she thinks this has its origins in a psychological disorder.

Whether it’s dressing little girls in pretty dresses or frowning on boys and men with effeminate features, society has a problem with femininity.

Some in the queer community see trans women like me, who dress in overtly feminine styles, as simply reinforcing the division of humans into one gender or another. American writer, performer and activist Julia Serano calls this disapproval transmissogyny.

But is there something fundamentally misogynistic about our attitudes towards femininity?

Take for example the serious, if in my opinion, misguided attempts by parents, schools and fashion brands to promote non-sexist clothing. They are clothes purged of any obvious signifier of femininity and therefore perfectly suited to boys and men. Pants are gender neutral, dresses are not. As sociologist Pierre Bourdieu says, it always seems that dressing as a woman is the worst form of humiliation to inflict on a man.

Think, for example, of a performance by Rocky horror show or at a bachelor party where, in a staged act of humiliation, drunk young men dress or force others to dress. There seems to be a time and place for wearing feminine clothes, beyond which it is not acceptable.

Women, on the other hand, are not so restricted that such alibis are necessary. But whether it is to have fun for a girls’ night out or to justify dressing their daughter as a feminine girl, an act which, as a Guardian Columnist Chitra Ranaswamy says she risks the wrath of friends and relatives, alibis are often needed nonetheless.

I don’t sound like a cis woman, defined as someone who identifies with the gender given at birth. When I’m in a dress and make-up, everywhere I go, people look at me and stare at me. I get the same reaction even though the only deviation from the standardized masculine style is nails painted red, as was the case the other day. A woman in a department store queue literally stepped back from my sight.

The overwhelming majority of men never deviate significantly from the strictly masculine way of dressing. They have a problem with femininity.

It goes beyond style, of course, which is just a symptom of what the American author and feminist hooks have described as the psychic self-harm that patriarchy demands of boys and men. What is essentially mutilated or repressed to a large extent are traits like caring for others, tenderness, empathy, sensuality, and the revelation of one’s frailties – all associated with femininity.

And while we don’t include the types of openly aggressive men (and sometimes women behaving in those so-called masculine ways) that are often labeled toxic, masculinity is starting to sound like a psychological disorder that plagues us all.

Not exactly known as a critic of patriarchy, even Freud at the end of his life saw what he called a repudiation of femininity in men and women as the biggest obstacle to successful therapy.

And as long as masculinity means the strength and weakness of femininity, women will develop a deep-rooted inferiority complex. And by way of compensation, the strong desire, one could even say psychically damaged, the men. It is not only men, but also women who unconsciously invest in patriarchy.

While those with masculine physique who wear feminine clothes are the exception to the rule, the extremes are those who make the headlines for killing their classmates and shooting people of a different religion than their own.

If these perpetrators of mass violence are predominantly men, it is not because men are naturally predisposed to violence, but because they are socialized to expect respect and submission. As American killer Elliot Rodger, who murdered four and injured 14, said in his manifesto of misogynistic hatred: “I will show you all that I am the real alpha male.”

And then there is also the fantasy. Addressed primarily to men, the story arcs of so many Hollywood movies and video games begin with the protagonist deprived of something, but through a heroic quest that ends in triumph, regaining his dignity.

In the epic of 1975 Jaws, Brody kills the shark that threatened vacationers deprived of their summer pleasures. In Schindler’s List, Schindler outwits the Nazis to save many Jews from a sinister fate. In the Super Mario series, Bowser deprives Mario of his love object Princess Peach. While developing the skills necessary to defeat Bowser, emasculated Mario recovers his phallus by showing himself the strongest. These Oedipal tales play with the frustrated little man inside who cannot have in life what he gains in fantasy.

Finally, there is the economy. In a society that pits us against each other in the competition for jobs, and prepared from an early age to be competitive, it is the male who has an advantage; women are still catching up.

As public scholar Jessa Crispin noted, in order to win in this world, women exhibit the characteristics that the patriarchal world values ​​and reject what it does not have. Thus, showing tenderness, kindness, and caring – all qualities a conscientious parent wants to develop in their child – ironically puts them at a disadvantage compared to the competition.

Parents and caregivers who fail to mutilate the male psyche can be sure that parents, peers, popular culture, and schools will do so on their behalf. In a society dominated by men, masculinization pays off big. Even with my job as a college professor, the more we cultivate those who are ahead of the game skills, the better for our careers.

A healthy society would see us all fully reconciled with what is considered feminine. To do this, however, will require the complete transformation of all the institutions that encourage and reward what I believe is truly a psychological disorder.

Dr Cremins’ book ‘The Future is Feminine: Capitalism and the Masculine Disorder’ is published by Bloomsbury (2021)