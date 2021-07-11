Fashion: a sartorial solution in extraordinary times





Trust Herms to set an accurate and cleansing precedent for a post-Covid-19 closet! Superimpose freewheeling weightlessness on sartorial freedom and you summed up the spring 2022 collection from the label’s male artistic director, Véronique Nichanians, presented recently. Reflecting the unbridled joy of the great outdoors, it took root for an empirically chic closet that strikes the right balance between technical innovation and artisan heritage. The collection is an expression of grace, fluidity and the changing nature of our lives. It is also a bit of the spirit of sailing, as a response to our need to escape. It aims to encourage people to get out and roam – a desire we all share, she says. As an unforeseen turn of events often fuels the creative juice, the designer has reinvented her approach to design and presentation formats. Meticulously produced in collaboration with director Cyril Teste (who also designed the set) for the third time, the augmented show got off to a flying start with models unleashing a multisensory assault on several screens of different sizes, thus offering the public a panoramic view of detail and movement. What made this presentation unique is the fact that each model was filmed in a unique and individualistic style. By relying on the architecture of the Mobilier National building, place of the Herms fair, he was tempted to echo the work of the French architect Auguste Perrets by a precise approach to symmetry, geometry and perspective. Nichanian has an aesthetic and instinctive design prowess clarified with grace and fluidity True know-how Over the years, the designer has refined and redefined French know-how through her powerful vision of men’s fashion. This season, she has extrapolated forms in trompe-l’oeil: overshirts, double cardigan-jackets, coats and parkas in two materials. Reversible parkas and straight jackets had a delightful conversation with straight coats and zip-up hoodies. The highlight was the sailboat stitched shirts and the drawstring waist Bermuda shorts made from mixed-race goatskin. A range of crew neck sweaters, tunisian collared tees and cashmere shirts with floral puzzle designs gave the release a sense of totality, with multiple options to mix and match. The separations made in neutral hues like hemp, seaweed, chocolate were offset by a cheerful yellow and a succulent lettuce green. Palladium-enameled metal pendants and braided Swift calfskin double-wrap bracelets as well as rope belts and lobster clasps casually tied around the waist gave gravity to each ensemble. It’s hard not to be snapped up by the Herms H 08 watches, canvas high top sneakers and suede goatskin ankle boots, all adding to a chic finish. Celebrating multi-storey houses bluntly for detail, precision and accuracy, the range was a vivid metaphor for Nichanians clarified aesthetic and instinctive design prowess, where it played with grace and fluidity and thus offered a solution dress in these extraordinary times. All in all a free and languid approach to tailoring and layering. Manish Mishra is a Content Creator and Style Podcaster with HT Smartcast From Brunch HT, July 11, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

