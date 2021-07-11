Designermusing: Raghavendra Rathore – The man who brought the classic Bandhgala to life

Talk about Bandhgalas and the first brand that comes to mind is Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur. Coming from a royal line, designer Raghavendra Rathore carried on the history and legacy of his clan in the form of clothing and completely revolutionized the classic Bandhgala with its modern aesthetic. He launched his brand in 1994, with a small store in New Delhi, and gradually made his mark with his signature Bandhgalas which was carried by royalties from around the world.

In a special for The Times of India, top Indian designers share their favorite designs over the years, the collection they care most about and what inspires them every day. The designer in the spotlight this week is Raghavendra Rathore who shares his sartorial journey through images that are etched in his heart.

The designer shares his fondest memories of being part of the trio that started India Fashion Week with Tarun Tahiliani and late designer Wendell Rodricks. It was in the year 2000 that the first fashion week was launched in India.



The inherent power of the Bandhgala seen here in one of Raghavendra’s earliest incarnations on a track in Hong Kong. The fashion scene had just started to come alive in India and it was an honor for the designer to represent the country at HKTDC. The appreciation received for the Bandhgala reiterated its confidence in this iconic ensemble and brought it to the fore from India to the whole world. In the process, he found his inspiration for the signature product which has now become synonymous with the brand, the only twist is that it is now aimed at men.

Over time, the designer has observed that support in the fashion industry comes from people who understand the delicacy of good taste and possess a sense of style. For him, actor Saif Ali Khan is someone who truly understands majestic yet elegant style and that’s what resonates beautifully with the brand’s ethos. Classic style steeped in heritage is effortlessly captured here.

One of India’s finest luxury hotels, Suryagarh in Jaisalmer has its reception designed by Raghavendra Rathore. This just happens to be another big step for the designer and he always talks about it with a lot of affection. “Sometimes I think it’s important for a creative individual to unleash the potential of their imagination on interior and lifestyle projects,” he says.

“This image captures the multitude of emotions after a show, the elegance with which Mr. Kapoor returned after having bowed among other Bollywood aficionados, he was one of the brand’s greatest patrons, her magnanimous nature is not only an inspiration to me but allows me to move freely in Bollywood through the classic lens, ”adds Rathore.

A behind-the-scenes candid shot that he cherishes dearly because it reminds him of the classic opulence of a womenswear bandhgala that he needs to reintroduce to the world. We see in the photo the model Deepti Gujral.

Raghavendra fondly remembers his experience working with Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on his film Eklavya in 2007. It is one of those memories that will stay with him for the rest of his life. The pure investment in culture that the production house was prepared to make with him for the costumes and the appearance of the characters was such an important lesson. It was truly an ode to our heritage, something around which the brand’s ethics revolve and push it to do better season after season.

Effortlessly elegant through this image, Sonam Kapoor is able to capture the essence of bandhgala and the importance of the tailored look for women.

Everyone has a place to soak up new inspiration, to cultivate the creative spirit. For Raghavendra Rathore, it is the Narlai Tiered Wall, near Ranakpur. For him, it is the oasis where he finds spirituality and tender inspiration. He believes this place helps keep his mind focused on the abyss of nothingness and he is able to create new silhouettes season after season.

A meaningful image that has found a permanent space on the studio’s mood board, constantly reminds him of the interplay between design and lifestyle products. From jewelry design to interiors, the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand can today be recognized as the true lifestyle brand and not just one that meets the classic wardrobe space.

