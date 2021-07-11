Fashion
#Designermusing: Raghavendra Rathore – The man who brought the classic Bandhgala to life
In a special for The Times of India, top Indian designers share their favorite designs over the years, the collection they care most about and what inspires them every day. The designer in the spotlight this week is Raghavendra Rathore who shares his sartorial journey through images that are etched in his heart.
The designer shares his fondest memories of being part of the trio that started India Fashion Week with Tarun Tahiliani and late designer Wendell Rodricks. It was in the year 2000 that the first fashion week was launched in India.
The inherent power of the Bandhgala seen here in one of Raghavendra’s earliest incarnations on a track in Hong Kong. The fashion scene had just started to come alive in India and it was an honor for the designer to represent the country at HKTDC. The appreciation received for the Bandhgala reiterated its confidence in this iconic ensemble and brought it to the fore from India to the whole world. In the process, he found his inspiration for the signature product which has now become synonymous with the brand, the only twist is that it is now aimed at men.
Over time, the designer has observed that support in the fashion industry comes from people who understand the delicacy of good taste and possess a sense of style. For him, actor Saif Ali Khan is someone who truly understands majestic yet elegant style and that’s what resonates beautifully with the brand’s ethos. Classic style steeped in heritage is effortlessly captured here.
One of India’s finest luxury hotels, Suryagarh in Jaisalmer has its reception designed by Raghavendra Rathore. This just happens to be another big step for the designer and he always talks about it with a lot of affection. “Sometimes I think it’s important for a creative individual to unleash the potential of their imagination on interior and lifestyle projects,” he says.
“This image captures the multitude of emotions after a show, the elegance with which Mr. Kapoor returned after having bowed among other Bollywood aficionados, he was one of the brand’s greatest patrons, her magnanimous nature is not only an inspiration to me but allows me to move freely in Bollywood through the classic lens, ”adds Rathore.
A behind-the-scenes candid shot that he cherishes dearly because it reminds him of the classic opulence of a womenswear bandhgala that he needs to reintroduce to the world. We see in the photo the model Deepti Gujral.
Raghavendra fondly remembers his experience working with Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on his film Eklavya in 2007. It is one of those memories that will stay with him for the rest of his life. The pure investment in culture that the production house was prepared to make with him for the costumes and the appearance of the characters was such an important lesson. It was truly an ode to our heritage, something around which the brand’s ethics revolve and push it to do better season after season.
Effortlessly elegant through this image, Sonam Kapoor is able to capture the essence of bandhgala and the importance of the tailored look for women.
Everyone has a place to soak up new inspiration, to cultivate the creative spirit. For Raghavendra Rathore, it is the Narlai Tiered Wall, near Ranakpur. For him, it is the oasis where he finds spirituality and tender inspiration. He believes this place helps keep his mind focused on the abyss of nothingness and he is able to create new silhouettes season after season.
A meaningful image that has found a permanent space on the studio’s mood board, constantly reminds him of the interplay between design and lifestyle products. From jewelry design to interiors, the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand can today be recognized as the true lifestyle brand and not just one that meets the classic wardrobe space.
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/fashion/designers/designermusing-raghavendra-rathore-the-man-who-revived-classic-bandhgala/articleshow/84303980.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]