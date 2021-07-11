What your president’s style says about his politics

Kenneth Kaunda, the Zambian liberation leader who died earlier this month, has inspired many Africans to fight colonialism. He was also an unlikely fashion icon.

Her signature look was a short-sleeved jacket with two chest pockets, worn with pants of the same shade. According to Kaunda himself, it was Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere who gave the ensemble its name: the Kaunda costume.

Any resemblance to Mao Zedong’s sartorial trends is probably not accidental when the two rulers met in 1974, and Kaunda is said to have been inspired by the Chinese rulers’ attire, as well as his ideology.

Always a diplomat, Kaunda balanced his Communist-inspired suit with a casual tie, appealing to the sensibilities of socialist intellectuals and Western diplomats.

Perhaps because of its political overtones, the Kaunda costume caught on: Nyerere adopted a similar style, while any self-respecting African manager in the 1970s had at least one in their wardrobe. Tailors across East Africa took advantage of this look, which was in high demand in local markets.

A Jean-Bdel Bokassa (left) decorated with medals from the Central African Republic inspired Ugandans Idi Amin



Equally symbolic were the wardrobes and accessories of other rulers of this time. The Kenyas Jomo Kenyatta, for example, always carried a fly whip with him: a marker of authority among the Maasai and a sign of royal status. Across the continent, in West Africa, among the Yoruba, the fly whip (irukere) is also considered a symbol of power and respect.

Zaires Mobutu Sese Seko, on the other hand, created his own fashion in the form of his leopard-print hat, fashioned in the style of a western garrison cap. He then banned anyone from wearing the design, reinforcing his own supremacy in the state hierarchy.

As socialism lost ground, the Kaunda trial fell out of favor. And when army men and rebels overthrew post-independence regimes through coups and rebellions, they brought their military fatigues with them.

Famous, self-proclaimed Emperor of the Central African Republic Jean-Bdel Bokassa inspired Ugandans Idi Amin during his visit to Kampala in 1972. Bokassa’s military attire was draped in medals and badges, and Amin decided that he had to have the same.

When he took power in Uganda in 1986, Yoweri Museveni went in another direction. He introduced himself as a commoner, wearing loose clothing and a wide-brimmed summer hat (now iconic).

In the 2011 election, rural voters received text messages from the president, signed simply: Vote for the old man in the hat.

The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, never goes out without his cowboy hat. (ASHLEY HAMER / AFP / Getty Images)

Cut from different fabrics

Regardless of ideological conviction, African leaders have used fashion iconography as part of their public relations campaigns for centuries.

African kings had extravagant fashion styles to separate them from ordinary people. Among the Tutsi kings of Rwanda, the Amasunzu hairstyle, a pointy crested afro, signified that a man was powerful, noble and courageous and (a version of the look was later borrowed by Kaunda himself as well as the Ugandan Milton Obote).

Today’s leaders are also aware of the message sent by their choice of clothing. South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is never without his cowboy hat. The gift was a gift from former US President George W Bush, and perhaps serves as a reminder that Kiir also has the largest herd of cattle in the country.

Kenyas Uhuru Kenyatta, meanwhile, ditched his father’s whip and instead took inspiration from the fashion of another iconic African leader, Nelson Mandela, who has become so synonymous with loose, relaxed patterned shirts that he liked to wear they are now known as Madiba shirts.

But Kenyatta Jrs Madiba shirts have a connection to Kenya: They are made by a state-owned company called Rivatex, and he encourages officials to wear Made in Kenya clothing every Friday.

Even opposition figures take great care in their public image. In South Africa and Uganda, Julius Malema and Bobi Wine made the red beret a powerful symbol of resistance to government, drawing inspiration from the long history of clothing, dating back to the French Revolution, as a sign of unity among the proletariat. .