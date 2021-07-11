Easing social restrictions would have benefited online fashion darling Asos





Asos was founded over two decades ago and has grown into one of the UK's biggest online success stories. The company, whose name means As Seen On Screen, has remained flexible in meeting demands for foreclosure products as sales of formal wear and outfits for social events have remained low. Instead, shoppers turned to the athletic and casual clothing categories. But that has likely changed somewhat in recent weeks amid the easing of restrictions, allowing the group to capitalize on event products. April's half-year results showed overall revenue increased by a quarter to nearly $ 2 billion, with strong growth across all regions. Investors will want to see if those stellar growth rates have been sustained when the company issues a trade update on Thursday. Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at financial services group Hargreaves Lansdown, said: The group warned that the tailwind of the lockdown is expected to ease as tourism and hospitality restrictions ease, we might know how far this trend is going. Since this is a trade statement, you were unlikely to get a lot of profit details. It will therefore be important to take a close look at sales trends, especially in North America. This is a key growth opportunity for Asos as the UK market is now mature. Revenue in the region grew 16% in the half despite a greater reliance on occasional wear and tear which fell out of favor during peak lockdown. We wonder if things could get better, now that social events are finding their way into the diaries, or if people being busier will mean fewer sales overall. Interim results showed pre-tax profits jumped 253 percent to 106.4 million in the six months ending in late February. Lund-Yates added: Well, be on the lookout for any comments on expectations for the full year. Investments should amount to around 190 million euros, and the second half should cumulatively generate cash. The integration of the Topshop brands, which Asos bought from the administration earlier this year, is also proceeding as planned, the firm noted in April. Online fashion firm Asos takes advantage of pandemic restrictions as profits skyrocket

