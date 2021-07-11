Fashion
Booming Wedding Boom Brings Business Happiness | Local News
Pick up your costume, buy your dress, and get ready for a multitude of invitations as the wedding bells ring.
In 2022 and 2023, wedding celebrations will be big, said Hope Chambers and Kristin Warmbrodt, sales and event managers at Elijah McLeans Event Venue & Inn. From their conversations with the bride and groom, they expect big parties, boosted budgets and early bookings.
There was a period of 18 months when no one was able to come together to perform weddings. But not just weddings, but also life events, baby showers, even bridal parties, Chambers said, many delayed events that people are finally, along with the vaccinations, out of.
Altemueller Jewelry gemologist and jeweler Mark Noelke said his engagement ring sales increased 70% during the pandemic from the previous year. He now sells four or five a day, and people are spending about 20% more on their purchases.
Wedding Creations director Kathy Miller said sales were up 10% from a year ago, as around 300 brides scheduled dress fittings and 255 purchased dresses.
I agree with everyone that it’s uphill, Miller said.
Four Seasons flower designer Wendi Scheible has scheduled six weddings in the first three weeks of August and has seen a big boom in flower requests in September and October since the pandemic subsided. She said that every available weekend in October has a wedding.
Four Seasons florists typically begin the planning process six months in advance, but couples already book for weddings in April, May, June, and October 2022. She advises couples to contact the boutique as early as February for weddings from next fall. Four Seasons wedding flower arrangements typically range from $ 1,000 to $ 3,000 per wedding.
About half of all weddings at Elijah McLeans will have more than 200 guests in 2022, Chambers said, and typically a quarter of all weddings fill that size. Between its opening in 2019 and the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Elijah McLeans hosted on average around 150 people per evening.
Normally, we tell brides you get about 75% of the number of people you invite, Chambers said. Right now, brides see 99% of people accepting an invitation.
People are having bigger and more lavish parties because they saved money during the pandemic without spending on travel or similar expenses, she said. She said the average cost of a wedding of 200 people in the area is $ 19,000.
This reflects the national average cost of marriage in 2020, according to his conversations with a representative from digital wedding planning company The Knot. In 2021, experts at The Knot expect the average reception to cost $ 22,500.
Couples also book early because they realize the rooms will be full, Chambers said. Couples who got engaged during the pandemic must compete with those who postponed their marriage due to the pandemic.
About 70% of people who had planned a wedding at Elijah McLeans last year canceled, Chambers said. Warmbrodt said about 70 to 90 percent of weddings at St. Louis venues have been called off.
In the United States, about half of all couples have postponed their weddings until 2020 and plan to hold them in 2021, according to The Knot. Weddings that took place tended to be micro-weddings, or those with fewer than 50 guests.
This is true locally, Warmbrodt said, and micro-weddings will continue to be the mainstay throughout the year. What Warmbrodt said surprised her was the number of requests and couples in a hurry rushed to book weddings before the end of the year.
Callers ask for dates in one to four months, but planning a wedding typically takes nine months to two years, Chambers said. Warmbrodt said at least eight to ten people contacted her every day to inquire about an event related to the wedding before the end of the year.
Chambers said these new requests usually came from people who expected to marry in 2020 but were postponed multiple times. At this point, they’re ready to move on and be able to celebrate.
But at the rate of here’s the bride, here’s the big weddings, too, and Chambers said that won’t slow down.
I think 2022 is going to be huge, she said, but I think 2023 is going to be crazy.
