Alabama woman, 94, realizes her dream of wearing an Action News Jax wedding dress





BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Thanks to her granddaughter, a 94-year-old woman from Alabama has finally made her dream of wearing a wedding dress come true. >> Read more trending news Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, from Birmingham, never had the chance to walk down the aisle in a wedding dress. She escaped with her husband, Lehman P. Tucker Sr., in 1952, AL.com reported. Lehman Tucker told Martha he was taking her to the movies, but they got married instead, THE WORLD reported. It is a film that led Martha Tucker to make her dream come true. She was watching her favorite movie, Coming to America, with her granddaughter, Angela Strozier and said something that surprised the young woman. I’ve always wanted to try on a wedding dress, Tucker said. Strozier asked his grandmother to repeat himself and Tucker said the same, AL.com reported. She said she had never worn a wedding dress when she got married, Strozier told the website. I said, that’s no problem. She pushed me away a bit. She didn’t think I would. Two days later, on July 3, Strozier and other family members took Tucker to a bridal shop in Hoover, according to AL.com. The first dress Martha tried on was her favorite. I felt like I was getting married, said Tucker THE WORLD. I looked at myself and said: Who is this? Yes, I enjoyed this dress. Martha Tucker was born on March 5, 1927 in Alexander City, Alabama, according to public records online. Her father, McKinley Moon, was a worker in a pipe shop, according to the 1930 census. She moved to Birmingham at the age of 15 and graduated from Parker High School in 1948, according to the census. AL.com. >> 93-year-old woman, election officer since 1963, working on her last election The year the Tuckers got married, black women weren’t allowed in bridal shops, Strozier said AL.com. The family she worked for gave her a navy blue mermaid dress, known at the time as the Carmen Jones dress. The couple had four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, the website reported. Lehman tucker died in 1975, but Martha stayed busy. In 1963, she became a registered voter and election worker. Martha Tucker completed her last election as a poll worker in November 2020 and was her riding’s chief inspector. November 2, 2020 has been declared Martha Mae Ophelia Tucker Day by members of Birmingham City Council. She takes pride in her service to the community, but Martha Tucker was even happier after trying on her dream wedding dress. I felt like I was getting married she said AL.com. I didn’t want to take it off, but I knew I had to. I looked good in it, though. She’s our grandmother, and to have such a vibrant grandmother at 94 is a blessing, Strozier told the website. 2021 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/trending/alabama-woman-94-realizes-dream-wearing-wedding-dress/2WIAEXW5GVFH7IKFHWAIGBCN4A/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos