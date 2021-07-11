4 People Arrested At Maven Hotel, Police Feared Las Vegas-Style Shooting At Denver All-Star Game





DENVER Police feared a Las Vegas-style shootout at the All-Star Game in Denver after receiving a tip from a maid working at a hotel not far from Coors Field, who discovered more than a dozen guns and over 1,000 rounds inside one of the bedrooms on Friday evening. Several law enforcement sources related to the investigation told Denver7s Liz Gelardi and Denver7 chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski that they found the weapons in a room on the eighth floor of the Maven Hotel. as the All-Star Game celebrations began. Sources said police removed 16 long guns, bulletproof vests and more than 1,000 rounds from the room with a balcony overlooking downtown. The sources said they feared the sheer number of weapons, ammunition, viewpoints and large crowds had resulted in a Las Vegas-style shootout. Based on the information provided by the hotel employee, police executed a search warrant and found the firearms, ammunition, bulletproof vests and a man inside the room at eighth floor. One of the suspects arrested Friday evening had posted a message on Facebook referring to a recent divorce and saying that he was going to come out in style, according to multiple law enforcement sources. SWAT teams responded to the Maven Hotel and Wazee Street was closed to the public as investigators combed the scene. A witness saw a loaded car on a platform. Other witnesses said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen was one of the law enforcement officials investigating the hotel premises. A total of three men and a woman were arrested on Friday evening, along with two vehicles which were also impounded for treatment for possible evidence. Richard Platt, 42, for an investigation into possession of a weapon by a former offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts) and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, for investigation into possession of a weapon by a former offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, for investigation into possession of a weapon by a former offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation into possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and warrant from another jurisdiction. The investigation is active and ongoing, and Denver Police encourage anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The investigation and arrests are the result of public intelligence, being a prime example of the community’s vital role in public safety, police said in a press release on Saturday evening. DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to immediately report any suspicious or illegal activity to the police. Please call 911 for emergencies; the non-urgent number is 720-913-2000. Denver7 is working to find out more about these arrests and whether the suspects are related to each other in any way.

