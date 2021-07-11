The Grecerelle long dress is for sale on Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Minimal wallet pain for maxi mom style. This is our kind of market! (Photo: Amazon)

Let’s be blunt: if you only buy one dress this season, let it be the maxi Grecerelle at Amazon, it’s on sale for $ 30, compared to $ 33.

This ridiculously popular dress has amassed over 24,800 five-star ratings, and there is something for everyone. It comes in 26 different styles, ranging from a crisp sky blue and classic black to a range of cool floral prints.

Buy it: Grecerelle long dress, $ 30 (instead of $ 33), amazon.com

the Maxi Grecerelle is one of those lightweight dresses that you can just slip on for a low-key weekend look. Made from super soft and comfortable rayon and elastane, it features a v-neckline and (a welcome touch) also has pockets. To give it a slightly sexy look, it has a back neckline and side slits. You can wear this dress with sandals and a shoulder bag for the weekend, dress it up in heels, or even use it as a swimsuit blanket. The options are endless.

You too can be that cool long woman in a black dress … for the price of a hearty lunch. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfortable

The fit was perfect flowing, loose but fits perfectly, ”said a five star review. “I ordered three for lounging around the house, but they are way too pretty for the house. I stay in the dress after I get home so comfy. The colors are rich and the dresses are soft. love, love, love these dresses !!

Size and fit

I LOVE this dress! ”Exclaimed another big fan. “After seeing a blogger post about it on Instagram, I decided to give it a try! I have 57 and 135 pounds with a growing baby bump, and I love the way the little one fits me! It’s a bit shorter than the other maxis I own, but the side slits make that not a big deal. In fact, I like that it shows my shoes! The fabric is super comfortable and stretchy so I plan to wear this dress a lot as the bump grows! I highly recommend ordering one!

The story continues

Ideal for small

I got the extra-petite because of my height and because everyone said the dress was flowing “, said this little client. “It fits me perfectly! The bottom hovers on the floor with sandals. If I had a smaller butt or chest it would probably slip a bit. It’s not too sticky, but it just falls over my curves, which i like because it doesn’t make me thick enough that you can’t see your bra through, but thin enough to wear on a hot day.

Overall

This customer had a pleasant surprise: Superb dress! After giving birth to my daughter, I felt very embarrassed about my mother’s body. However, this dress is so comfortable and very flattering. I was afraid that because it’s a loose dress, I would look like I was wearing a muumuu. I looked awesome and felt pretty again! Will buy more in other colors!

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.

