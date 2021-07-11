a former male model on why it’s time to take the bronzer





Clearly, some men are better at dipping their toes in the makeup water than others, or rather their index fingers in the concealer. I guess it’s about filling that educational space, says the entrepreneur, diplomatically. “But men should realize that putting on makeup is really no big deal.” Currently, The Fellowship doesn’t offer men’s makeup – although Tom Ford, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier have lines for him that include concealers, nail polish, and eyebrow tint. Instead, he focuses on the inner workings of a man’s grooming routine, including moisturizer, cleansers, and shampoos. As a male model, Coopers was well aware of the perception people had of the Zoolander career, but it was only a positive experience for him. I am relatively lucky. It’s a brutal industry in many ways, but I’ve made my money, traveled the world, and met phenomenal people. There are of course negative sides, he says warily. The male modeling world has seen an upsurge in #MeToo claims and outrage that inappropriate behavior is deemed acceptable towards male models while it is not towards their female counterparts. Was it something he had to struggle with? Experiences have certainly taken place, but I like to think that I have been able to help others in my work because of it. I have spoken to and educated younger boys and girls about what is and is not acceptable. There is no governing body to protect models, and this is something that really needs to change. For now, however, Coopers is firmly targeting your bathroom cabinet. Are there any rules to follow, especially if you’re coming out of a lockdown like Stig of the Dump? Cleanse and moisturize – these are the two most important things. Get the right foundation and build from there, he says. Whether you graduate from foundation and guy line is entirely up to you. Subscribe toTelegraph Luxurynewsletterfor your weekly dose of exquisite taste and expert advice.

