Girvan’s late show takes victory in the final dress rehearsal of the West of Scotland League season
A late show, Girvan finished his preparations for the new West of Scotland League season by sinking 10 players in Creetown yesterday.
The Seasiders were stunned when Ian Miller led a shot under the bar to put the South League of Scotland side in front after just 73 seconds.
But the Ferrytoon’s hopes for an away triumph were shattered when defenseman Tyler Rennie saw red at the stroke of halftime.
Matt Maley’s men equalized after the break thanks to Grant Richmond and snatched the victory away from death when Jackson Biggar’s delivery to the box was guided by Andy Kerr.
Reflecting on his team’s summer preparations, Maley said Ayrshire Live: “Overall the preseason has been good. Satisfied with the level, satisfied with the quality and the commitment of the players has been good.
“The goals for the season are to get Girvan to where they want to be, which is to compete in this league.
“Ideally we would like to finish in the top three or four, but we have to start building the squad here and getting Girvan in the right direction.”
Creetown, who had former Ayr United midfielder Jamie Adams in the squad due to manager Colin Wilson’s work commitments, got off to a perfect start with Miller’s impressive strike.
It was a goal that rocked Girvan who ended up losing two players before half-time due to injury as the visitors got stuck.
There were chances for the home side and they seemed to fall to Craig Harvey who had a low shot saved by Creetown goalkeeper Dale Leitch, headed just over and then cut the outside of the post.
The visitors had the chance to double their lead as they passed behind Girvan’s defense, but David Hughes exploded when he should have shot his goal.
Seasiders forward Mark Curragh deflected the ball at close range with Alan Orr shooting a free kick ahead of the moment that gave the hosts some momentum.
Right-back Rennie was already on a yellow and was skating on thin ice following physical issues when at half-time in sight he received another warning for kicking the ball after a free kick gave him has been awarded for another fault.
Girvan equalized in the 55th minute with good play on the right side setting up Richmond who converted in style from the edge of the box.
Antonio Sisi had two efforts for the hosts, one held tight by Leitch while the other passed by, before Kerr took a turn in what seemed like the last chance of the afternoon.
However, there was still time for another corner kick and when it was played short at Biggar he curled a delicious ball in the area where Kerr claimed the slightest touch, with Leitch rooted in the spot.
Ahead of the Girvan West of Scotland League Conference A home opener against the Craigmark Burntonians next Saturday, Maley added: “We are all prepared and ready for this.”
Creetown Adams player / assistant said: “I appreciate it. When you stand on the side of the pitch you can’t wait to play! I love training and helping the boys.”
