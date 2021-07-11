Fashion
Sun Valley’s super rich dress for her own succession episode
It is Parisian Fashion Week, where the ultra-rich and influential bravely bury themselves in layers of tulle and watch haute couture parading the catwalks. But nearly 5,000 miles away, an even richer group of people are dressing up at the Sun Valley Mogul Conference. And for people whose extreme wealth represents America’s moral stain, they could certainly choose better clothes.
Let’s start with the obvious: there are many Succession cosplay in progress. It shouldn’t be surprising that many powerful actors dress like fictional media scions on HBO’s hit show. The costume design for the series has been dissected at length; The New YorkerRachel syme called the characters expensive but discreet outfits like subtle codes of class and power. Michelle Matland, the costume designer, describes the main family of shows, the Roys, as anti bling.
Of course, they will buy expensive accessories and clothes, but they don’t have to stand. It could be a $ 2,000 sweater, but it doesn’t need to have a logo on it to represent where they came from. They know who they are. They’re already established, said Matland City Country.
And at the so-called billionaire summer camp, we see the real-life versions of Succession archetypes adorned with their finest vests and chinos.
Evan Spiegel, the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, 31, who owns a Jared kushner-esque rich kid, showed up with a predictable college air in a polo shirt and jeans. Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also opted for navy tops and black pants with Adidas sneakers. Katzenberg donned a Sun Valley Mogul Conference brand fleece vest, which was nicknamed the Midtown Uniform by a popular Instagram page that documents the ubiquitous appearance of the Financial Brothers.
Despite many parodies of the style on shows like Billion and Silicon Valley, the Midtown Uniform look endures. The bumps still wear the decidedly silly and overgrown style. They do it for the same reason the super-rich do anything – they can. Simple branding indicates that the wearer is too busy to care about anything but a silly outfit. This is the same reason why Steve Jobs (then Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos) loved his black turtlenecks.
Despite rumors he could skip the event due to his impending space travel, journalist David Gura noted that he saw Jeff Bezos, walking arm in arm with [girlfriend] Lauren Sanchez. His jeans were pretty ill-fitting for a man over $ 214 billion, but judging by his smile for photographers, he didn’t seem to care at all.
Barry Diller, president and chief executive of IAC (which owns The Daily Beast) showed up in a colorful black and white top with little red flowers. Mark Zuckerberg, fresh out of a The Trump trial, looked sun kissed, likely from the spookier video the Facebook founder posted showing off on a hydrofoil surfboard, waving an American flag and John Denvers Take Me Home, Country Roads played. (And after reading this sentence, I finally understand why all billionaires want to fly into space.)
He arrived dressed in yellow leisure shorts, a blue hoodie and Adidas slippers, looking very much like a middle school student on his way to the shared dormitory showers. Just add a shopping cart full of Irish Spring.
Next to him was Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. From a book excerpt published by The New York Times, the two leaders disagree on how to handle the Trump presidency, which irrevocably broke their relationship.
A Facebook spokesperson denied this information, and perhaps Sandberg’s t-shirt did too. The white top is flamboyant with the words Just Love written in fake manuscript. A perfectly vague, pleasant enough phrase that speaks the fluffy language of press releases and lacks any discernible statement other than Sandberg’s taste being very basic.
But look, there’s Stacey Bendet, the fashion designer behind Alice + Olivia, wearing a bohemian oversized skirt, tube top and blanket. It’s an extremely anti-tech outfit, which makes you wonder if her assistants booked the wrong flight and she actually thinks she’s at Coachella. Good luck to you and go home safe and sound, Stacey Bendet.
The Sun Valley Mogul conference continues this weekend, and the clothing will continue to signal calm elitism and a reminder that breathtaking wealth is not always means distinctive style.
