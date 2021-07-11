New Dress Code for Mesa Schools Coming | New

AIf they start a new school year next month, students at Mesa public schools will likely have to adhere to a new dress code.

The objective: To ignite a culture of learning and well-being.

The MPS Governing Board received a draft new policy and regulations regarding student dress last month and is about to vote on them on Tuesday, July 13.

The presenters told the board that 90 percent of dress code violators are girls and that they hope the policy will give clear instructions on what is prohibited in order to reduce violations. and the resulting missed class time.

Board member Lara Ellingson told presenters she wanted to dispel some misconceptions she had heard from the public, particularly that the general policy was publicly available prior to the board meeting of the June 22, but not the more specific regulations.

I want to make sure that a boy can’t show up to science class in Speedo (tight swimsuits) and a girl in a bikini, Ellingson said.

Mike Rapier, director of Poston Junior High and a member of the committee that developed the dress code proposal, admitted hearing a concern about a dress code without a dress code.

This was not the case, he noted: Regulations require an up and down and all private body parts must be covered.

The regulations also include language coverage on popular hoodies called hoodies.

Headwear including, but not limited to, hats, hoodies, and bandanas are permitted in school buildings. All headgear must allow ears and face to be visible and not interfere with the line of sight of students or staff (except clothing / headgear worn for religious or medical purposes).

Lisa Cannon, principal of Falcon Hill Elementary, noted that this could be a challenge, as teachers sometimes use Hat Day or Hoodie Day as an incentive.

And, she gave a reasonable excuse for hiding under a hoodie: a bad haircut.

They just want to hide for a week until that bad haircut develops, she said.

The general standards of clothing and dress for students in the district were adopted in 2006. Specific regulations were put in place the same year, and then updated in 2015.

It was also updated last year to reflect the mask policies put in place during the pandemic.

This is a major overhaul.

What we hoped to have brought to you is a more modern and permissive dress code also regarding a good balance for the health and success of our students in school and our need to maintain this productive learning environment, a said Kacey Gregson, the district general counsel. table.

Board member Kiana Sears emphasized: The focus and perspective we were working on is bias. We need to go back and emphasize: How do we ensure that children learn and disrupt our classrooms as little as possible?

She said she was concerned that children were being taken from classrooms for arbitrary judgments.

The board received a draft from a committee of high school and elementary school principals who reviewed the current dress code from the perspective of student learning and well-being as well as from the perspective of inclusiveness , said Rapier.

We wanted to make sure they feel inclusive and safe and come to school ready to learn, he added.

Ellingson asked about political shirts how is it going to be managed?

That’s a big question, replied Gregson, the district attorney.

She noted that the United States Supreme Court has made specific rulings on school dress codes, with the goal of balancing First Amendment free speech with schools’ obligation to maintain a safe environment.

Students have the right to express their political beliefs, she added.

Generally speaking, if a student wanted to wear a T-shirt promoting a particular candidate, that would be allowed.

Lisa Edwards, a member of the public, asked for more details after reading the draft policy.

I was concerned about hate speech. Who determines this? One group thinks something is hate speech, another group doesn’t think so. We have to be careful who determines this, Edwards said. You cannot decide that a comment is racist, insensitive. It cannot be arbitrary.

Cameron Smith also asked for more clarification.

Some key parts of the regulations, which were only accessible to the community after the meeting, are:

Students must wear clothing consisting of a top and bottom (such as pants, skirt, shorts, or the equivalent), or one-piece attire (such as a dress or jumpsuit) and shoes as required by law. of State.

Tops and one-piece outfits should be secured with one or more shoulder or neck straps. Clothing should have a material that covers the front, back and sides.

Clothing fabric should cover all private parts of the body and / or underwear and should not be transparent.

Underwear belts and / or bra straps that are accidentally visible under clothing are permitted; however, underwear cannot be worn as clothing.

Clothing may not cover a student’s face as the student is not identifiable (except clothing worn for health and safety, medical or religious purposes.)

Footwear such as shoes, sandals or boots should be worn in school buildings. Shoes must be both safe and non-destructive for school property.

Reasonable deviations from these requirements may be authorized by a building manager to allow students to participate in approved activities such as physical education classes (e.g. swimming), other student activities (e.g. example, student theatrical productions) or for schools where uniforms are required.

Among the prohibitions:

Students are not allowed to wear the following clothes:

1. All clothing, jewelry or personal items that advocate or encourage violence or acts of terror.

2. Any clothing, jewelry or personal object with images or language illustrating or advocating the consumption of alcohol, tobacco products, nicotine, sexual references, nudity, profanity, obscenity, illegal use controlled or illegal weapons and / or drugs.

3. Any clothing, jewelry or personal object which uses or represents hate speech or which targets groups on the basis of sex, age, race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, beliefs, marital status, parental status, homelessness, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, gender nonconformity, physical, mental, emotional or apprenticeship, or any other legally protected status or classification.

4. Any clothing, jewelry or personal item that threatens the health or safety of any other student or staff member.

Information: mpsaz.org.