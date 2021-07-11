The coolest gingham dresses of summer

Vichy is here to stay. Don’t believe us? Quickly scroll through some of your favorite retailers and you’ll see the classic plaid pattern all over, having been translated on everything, fun summer swimwear Today’s accent, the always stylish and versatile basic in warm weather: the gingham-print dresses that we guarantee you’ll want to wear all summer (and even into fall).

Perfect for anything from more formal events to a casual get-together with friends and family, the fun picnic blanket print dress is a sure-fire way to make a statement wherever your summer plans take you. And best of all, it’s super easy to dress or dress up. Imagine the gingham clip associated with laces espadrilles. Super sweet, right? Now imagine a red and white checkered mini with white sneakers. It’s also a cool look if we say so on our own.

Convinced that your wardrobe needs a new gingham dress (or two or three)? So read on for the best styles to pick up ASAP. From a classic red and white shirt dress to an incredible asymmetrical black and white version, these are the coolest gingham dresses to wear throughout the season.

Who What to Wear x Target Short-sleeved puffy dress ($ 40)

It can be styled in so many different ways, but our editor Erin Fitzpatrick wore it with a straw visor and striped heels in the image above.

Sleeper Brigitte Mini Dress in Vichy Blue Linen ($ 260)

This brand is very popular on Instagram right now.

Sister Jeanne Love Note Gingham Midi Dress ($ 138)

Red and white is a sure bet for summer.

H&M Tight dress ($ 13)

This price is incredibly tempting.

ASOS design Curve Mini Slip Dress in Black Gingham ($ 26)

It would look so cute with a black cardigan for the night.

Lucila Beach Blue Gingham Dress ($ 130)

It’s just begging to be worn on your next beach trip.

Kitri Gingham dress Fonteyn ($ 249)

This ruffled neckline and puffed sleeves are so cute.

H&M Crepe dress ($ 35)

H&M always offers great versions of the latest trends, and this dress is no exception.

Sleeper Lounge dress ($ 250)

To bask or go out.

Urban bliss Plus Vichy Half Sleeve Smocked Dress in Black ($ 42)

This versatile midi dress is so practical thanks to its short sleeves.

H&M Ruched dress ($ 25)

The 90s call me and I answer.

fish Coco dress ($ 120)

Puff sleeves are here to stay, folks.

Reform Simi linen dress ($ 218)

Reform has never failed me with her pretty dresses.

Asos Native Youth Plus Maxi Smocked Dress with Gingham Flared Skirt ($ 51)

Pretty in pink. I love the style of this dress with sneakers.

Madewell Cami gingham midi slip dress ($ 138)

This loose dress is ideal to put on after a swim.

Reform Dawson dress ($ 198)

Yes, those tied sleeves make the dress.

Mango Gingham check cotton dress ($ 70)

Yellow gingham is so cheerful and fun for the summer.

Urban outfitters UO Amor Tie Front Bodycon Mini Dress ($ 69)

In case you want to show off your figure in a tight-fitting number.

H&M V-neck dress ($ 30)

I would wear this fantastic dress with white Superga sneakers.

Forever 21 Gingham dress ($ 34)

Wear this dress with a denim jacket and flat sandals.

Caroline Constas Quinn dress ($ 495)

This V-shaped silhouette at the hips is so trendy.

Reform Hartford dress ($ 248)

I like a good back detail.

Asos Seersucker gingham midi pinafore summer dress in orange and black ($ 40)

Seersucker dresses are making a big comeback every summer.

Reform Easton dress ($ 248)

This square neckline is ideal for highlighting a pretty necklace.

Mango Gingham check dress ($ 40)

Hurry: This dress on sale will not be in stock forever.

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

