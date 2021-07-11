Fashion student creates new corset for men

A fashion student has created a men’s corset that will highlight the male figure and give it a “V-shape” appearance.

Zdenek Lusk, 22, from the Czech Republic and now studying at Nottingham Trent University, was motivated to design the piece after noticing that many gym-loving men were looking to create “big, square shoulders that narrow. up to the waist “.

He took care of the manufacture of the corset, which is made of duct tape with plastic stays covered with strap.

It also features a rocker elastic band at the back, in place of traditional laces, allowing wearers to tighten or loosen the corset to create the look they want.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Zdenek said the V-shape is “essentially what a corset creates”.

He said: “It pushes the shoulders and creates a triangular shape. There is no reason why this garment could not be suitable for men.

“This is not for me to say that all men should start wearing women’s clothing, far from it.

“It’s not about just trying to help men hide their beer belly, either.

“But the corset could serve the interests of all men today. It’s about accentuating what’s already there and creating a garment that elevates the look that many men are going for. ‘

He continued, “There is a whole world that we can explore without losing our identity as humans.

“I think it’s good that people are proud of their masculinity, but it can be done in a smarter way.

“I like the idea of ​​having the corset in an urban style with jeans and a bomber jacket, but my goal here is to create a concept here that men can use individually in any way they see fit.

Zdenek, originally from the Czech Republic but who spent many years growing up in Northern Ireland, said men could wear the garment in “a club” or “go out for a drink”.

“You can wear it to a club or to have a drink, for example, in place of a formal shirt. It’s more portable than you might expect and is designed to be comfortable.

Zdenek’s work will be featured in the Nottingham Trent University Art and Design Summer Show.

Graduate artists and designers will present their work in a public online exhibition.

Other topics on the site include knitwear and textile design, fine art, visual communication, and design for stage and screen.

Emma Prince, head of the fashion design course at Nottingham Trent University, said: “Although historically men’s corsets were worn inconspicuously under clothing in the 18th and 19th centuries, Zdenek looks at clothing. a new way to show a streetwear style that he developed his latest collection research.