Jennifer Lopez wears white maxi dress to dine with twins Emme and Max, 13, in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez looked just ethereal in a slightly plunging white dress, which showcased her tanned tan, at a family dinner on Saturday.

After spending the morning touring a Santa Monica high school with their 13-year-old son Max, the mother-son duo met their twin sister Emme at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

As she stepped out of the backseat of her car, the 51-year-old artist wore a pair of gold sunglasses and her light brown hair in a low ponytail.

She completed her look with two necklaces, a pair of chunky diamond earrings and a single bracelet on her right wrist.

The two-time Grammy nominee has been spending more time in Los Angeles in recent months as her relationship with former fiance Ben Affleck has heated up.

Earlier today, she appeared to be taking one step closer to permanent relocation to Southern California while visiting a private school with Max.

Watching high school for her teens, the Hustlers actress had all eyes on her with a relaxed ensemble that accentuated her curves.

Jennifer looked relaxed in a sleek black turtleneck, which she tucked into her high waisted jeans.

The skinny pants were torn at the knees and thighs and frayed around the hems, and she held them with a black leather Chanel belt with a gold buckle.

The Out Of Sight star blocked out the piercing sun with a chic set of square metal-rimmed sunglasses.

Jennifer completed her ensemble with a black crocodile-print Birkin bag, and she wore her caramel-colored hair tightly tied in a ponytail.

Max got totally laid back while visiting his potential school. He wore a humorous navy blue t-shirt that said “Just 5 More Minutes” over a regular PlayStation controller.

He blocked out the sun with a blue Vans baseball cap and wore gray shorts with black high top Converse sneakers.

Jennifer and her son were joined by two other women as a school official escorted them into the park and pitched.

Jennifer was last seen touring a school in early June, though it looks like she’s still looking for the perfect spot for her twins.

His daughter Emme was absent from his trip. The day before, Jennifer and her reunited love Ben Affleck headed to the Brentwood Country Mart for lunch while Emme and Ben’s son Samuel got a chance to bond.

The beauty is trying to start a school in the Los Angeles area for her children amid reports that she is about to move in with her boyfriend.

“Ben and Jen spend almost every night together when they’re not working,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday. “They plan to move in together very soon.

The news was preceded by a July 7 report that the couple had “vowed” to “spend the rest of their lives together,” after realizing they had found “true love,” according to the publication. .

“They are fully determined to take the next steps and spend the rest of their lives together… As far as both of them are concerned, they are just lucky to have found each other and to discover true love, which most people can only ever dream. ‘

In June, a source said Peoplethat the Armageddon star was making forays with his girlfriend’s children.

“They are slowly getting to know Ben,” the source said. “Everything seems to be going well. It’s very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn’t looked so happy in a long time.

They added that Max and Emme were “okay with starting over in Los Angeles,” where Ben is based.

The actor, writer and director prefers not to stray away from LA, as he wants to be able to spend as much time as possible with his son and daughters.

Jennifer has long been based in Miami, where her ex-husband also lives, but seems more open to a move to the West Coast, especially now that her teens seem to support the idea.

Their renewed relationship appears to be some sort of wish fulfillment for the Out Of Sight actress, who considers Ben “the one who got away,” a source said. Sixth pagelast month.

“Jennifer always saw Ben as the one who ran away. She was crushed after their split, although she felt at the time that she had no choice but to call off their engagement, ”the insider said.

The A-list couple started dating in 2002 and got engaged later that year, but they called off their engagement and separated in early 2004.

