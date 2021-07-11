Fashion
Kate Middleton goes green at Wimbledon in emerald dress and pointy white pumps
Kate Middleton tapped into fashion’s favorite color to compete on Day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Prince William at the Londons All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match included the women’s final between Australians Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Tom Cruise and tennis legend Billie Jean King were also in attendance.
Mirrorpix / MEGA
For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned an emerald green midi dress with capped shoulders and a lightly pleated skirt. The piece was similar in palette and length to the one-color dresses she previously wore by LK Bennett, as well as the Alessandra Rich polka dot skirt she donned for Wimbledon Matchday 5 last week. Middleton accessorized with a twisted gold Halcyon Days bangle bracelet, which she previously wore with a straight lavender dress for the launch of the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace last month. She was also briefly seen in a navy blue and white floral face mask.
Mirrorpix / MEGA
the Duchess chose a pair of pointy white pumps for the outing, which featured a pointed toe and low heels that appeared to be 3 inches tall. The shoes, similar to a slightly larger pair she wore at Wimbledon last week, provided a neutral base for the outfit while keeping it crisp and classic with a versatile tone. A similar Prada pair sells for $ 775 on Farfetch.com.
Mirrorpix / MEGA
Mirrorpix / MEGA
Courtesy of Farfetch
Green is one of the most popular colors in the fashion industry right now, trending across a range of silhouettes and styles. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner and Izabel Goulart have been spotted in clothes and shoes in a range of hues from emerald to lime, from top brands like David Koma, Balenciaga and Wandler.
Mirrorpix / MEGA
Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who prefers the pairs Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her favorite style is the Gianvito Rossis 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the Duchess also wears affordable sneakers from brands like New Balance, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains a range of stylish designer dresses from brands such as Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.
Courtesy of Zappos
Courtesy of Zappos
Courtesy of Macy’s
