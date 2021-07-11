Fashion
Vick Hope puts on leggy display in an orange floral dress
She never fails to turn heads with her on-trend sense of style.
And Vick Hopewowed in a colorful floral summer mini dress and black leather boots as she attended the British Podcast Awards on Saturday.
The presenter, 36, was joined by her new dapper BBC Co-host of Radio 1Jordan North, after the pair landed the prestigious Drivetime slot machine.
Vick wore a form-fitting orange, purple and green floral dress, accented with elegant puffed sleeves and a high neck.
She completed her look with heeled ankle boots and wore her raven locks in curls.
Jordan, 31, looked stylish in a tailored beige suit paired with a button-down white shirt and sleek white sneakers.
It comes after the stars recently announced that they will be covering Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1Drivetime show.
3/3 SLIDES
Nick left Radio 1 after 14 years at the station during the BBC’s latest miscellaneous programming reshuffle.
Speaking on his show, Nick said of his release: “I have news, big news. This is big news that I have to announce. I want to do this at the start of the show or I will be weird. for the next two hours.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a little while, after 14 years of working here, I’ve made a big decision.”
Nick went on to say that he kept his exit a secret and “didn’t tell anyone” about it because he wanted his listeners to be the first to know.
He said: ‘It’s a huge, exciting and happy decision. This is something that I have thought about a lot. Radio 1 is at my house. It’s the only station I wanted to work on.
“I thought the last 18 months were the most surreal moments of all time. Many of you take stock of times like this and look at your life. I looked at mine and wanted to make this change.
“My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I was lucky enough to make this dream come true.
3/3 SLIDES
“It’s everything I imagined and more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and feel accepted and Radio 1 listeners gave me that and allowed me to be a part of their daily lives, for which I will be eternally grateful.
“But over the last few months I have thought a lot about my future and after 14 years I have made the decision that it is time for me to move on – I would like to thank the listeners as without them nothing all this could not have been possible and the Radio 1 family, which has been such a big part of my life. Thank you thank you thank you. ‘
It comes as insiders told MailOnline Nick that the decision to quit Radio 1 “isn’t about the money,” but because he wants a new challenge.
A source said: “It’s not about the money. He did Drivetime, the Breakfast show, hosted late at night, but now he’s stepping away from radio because he wants a new challenge.
‘Nick loved every minute of his time on Radio 1 and loves to broadcast. He will still be showing on Celebrity Gogglebox.
“He’s been on Radio 1 for 14 years and wanted a change.”
BBC bosses chose I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! runner-up Jordan, 31, and Vick, also 31, to replace him on the airwaves in the afternoons, starting Monday, September 6, 2021.
Vick – who joined Radio 1 in September 2007 – replaced Cel Spellman to co-host Life Hacks and ‘Official Chart: First Look’ alongside Katie Thistleton on BBC Radio 1 last August.
Landing the role, former Capital presenter Vick said, “How crazy! Driving time!
“I love Radio 1 so much, having grown religiously every day, it means the world is taking the reins home with the phenomenal Mr. North.
“Grimmy is an absolute legend in the game, thank you buddy for every laugh you sent across the country.
“Getting back to Drive is a task we won’t take lightly, but Jordan and I are willing to do anything to make your trip home a little brighter. “
Jordan, meanwhile, appeared as a cover presenter on Radio 1 starting in 2014, and four years later he was announced as the new host of the station’s Greatest Hits Sunday morning show.
Sources
2/ https://www.msn.com/en-gb/lifestyle/style/vick-hope-puts-on-a-leggy-display-in-an-orange-floral-dress/ar-AAM0fCg
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]