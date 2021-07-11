Delhi thieves beat and force man to undress on deserted Delhi street in Raghubir Nagar





The incident took place around 11:45 p.m. in the Raghubir Nagar area of ​​Delhi A new video appeared online which showed three men robbing a man in the Raghubir Nagar area of ​​Delhi. The robbers first beat the man with a belt, then robbed his belongings and even forced him to undress in the middle of a deserted street during the incident which was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighborhood. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police officials said. ,,, 3 pic.twitter.com/BoAjHxo2S5 Mukesh singh sengar (@mukeshmukeshs) July 11, 2021 The video showed the two robbers attacking the man in the deserted street, while a third waited for them on a two-wheeler. No one other than the thieves and the victim was present on the street when the incident occurred. The video, however, showed vehicles moving at high speed a few meters from them, possibly on the main road connecting the street. A biker even entered the street while the robbery was in progress, but immediately turned around, without raising an alarm. Police said the stolen man was a professional driver and he filed a complaint against three people at Raghubir Nagar Police Station. After investigation, three suspects, identified by their first names only Lakhwinder, Deepak and Aakash, were arrested. The items stolen from the driver were also recovered from the three suspects. As restrictions on coronaviruses are gradually eased gradually, criminal incidents have been reported in the nation’s capital. On the night of July 3, a man snatched a bag from a 67-year-old woman as she walked down a dark and deserted street in the CR Park district of South Delhi. This incident was also captured by a CCTV camera. Three men were arrested in connection with the incident. Two of them were 19 years old and the third was 18 years old. A bag, cash, a cell phone, the woman’s identity card and a vehicle used in the theft were recovered. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. After enforcing strict restrictions while the second wave was at its peak, authorities gradually began to allow individuals and businesses to return to normal. But it has also led some people to lower their guard against the deadly virus.

