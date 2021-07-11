Fashion
RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice, 49, almost slips out of her dress with a plunging neckline in new photos and fans praise her as ‘breathtaking’
TERESA Giudice looked sensational as she showed off her amazing figure in a plunging neckline dress.
The 49-year-old RHONJ star made hearts beat faster with a new set of Instagram snaps, as she nearly escaped the summer design.
Teresa beamed at the camera as she modeled the frilly white and yellow number.
The dress featured a cutout design, which perfectly showcased the star’s tanned chest.
Teresa completed the outfit with a selection of gold and silver jewelry, as well as a stylish ponytail.
She credited her glam team in the caption of the post, adding: “Sunflower.”
Fans rushed to compliment the photos, with one saying, “You look so beautiful.”
A second added: “Very pretty Teresa outfit, you look so beautiful in yellow … such a cheerful color!”
Plus a third wrote: “Why is my pretty Teresa so GORGEOUS?”
Another gushed: “SUPERB!
Meanwhile, it comes after Teresa mends her relationship with her former nemesis, Jackie Goldschneider.
Previously, she had accused her co-star’s husband of cheating, causing the couple to fall out for months.
However, Teresa and Jackie, 44, apparently regained their friendship earlier this month.
Jackie shared aPhoto while the two played tennis together.
TheRHONJnewcomer captioned her photo: “Bad bitches are playing tennis @teresagiudice.”
The post was a little shocking as the two Bravostars feuded for months after Teresa spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband Evan was cheating.
The mother-of-four claimed that Evan was cheating at the gym, as she told the other housewives at her birthday party at the Goldschneiders.
Jackie later hit back at Teresa by claiming that her 20-year-old daughter Gia was taking cocaine, further inciting the battle between the two.
Meanwhile, Teresa is happily dating her boyfriend Luis Ruelas.
Teresa and the 47-year-old businessman started dating late last year, formalizing their relationship on Instagram in December.
Luis attended Teresa’s birthday celebrations at the New Jersey restaurant Lefkes Estiatorio, looking happier than ever.
It comes after her marriage to ex-husband Joe, the couple sharing four daughters.
